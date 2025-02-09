USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

How much do concessions cost at Super Bowl 59?

New Orleans — Super Bowl 59 fans are not just hungry for competition in New Orleans.

As spectators trickle into the Caesars Superdome for the Super Bowl 59 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the concession queues are starting to fill up. Fans can not only expect New Orleans classics, but a piece of home from Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Creamy crawfish stuffed baked potatoes are available for purchase and pay tribute to the host city, while BBQ burnt ends and Nola Philly cheesesteak stuffed baked potatoes are a subtle nod to the two teams competing in the Super Bowl. All are priced at $19.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general view of the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

The concession stands also offer your run-of-the-mill stadium food, ranging from hot dogs to cheeseburgers and nachos. Food items range in price from $8 to $17, a small drop in the bucket compared to the average Super Bowl ticket price of $6,645.

The drink menu, however, is a little more expensive. A variety of cocktails, beers, soft drinks and wines are available for purchase. A bottle of La Marca Prosecco will set you back $120, while a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut costs a staggering $200. If you want a momentum to take home, a souvenir fountain soda costs $12.

Here's a look at the concessions menu:

Aquafina water $7

Pretzel $8

Hot dog $8

Gatorade $9

Rockstar Energy Drink $9

Nachos $10

Double Stack Cheeseburger with Chips $16

Chicken Tenders with Fries $17

Deluxe Cocktail (Ketel One Vodka, Captain Morgan Rum, Aviation Gin, Bulliet Bourbon, Crown Royal Deluxe, Apple, Peach and Blackberry Whiskey) $17

Creamy Crawfish Stuffed Baked Potatoes $19

BBQ Burnt Ends Stuffed Baked Potatoes $19

Nola Philly Cheesesteak stuffed baked potato $19

Premium cocktail (Ciroc Vodka, Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Blade and Bow Bourbon, Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch) $24

Top Shelf cocktail (Casamigos Anejo Tequila) $30

Barefoot wine by the glass $15

American Larger 16oz (Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra) $13

American Larger Large (Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra) $17

La Marca Prosecco $28/$120

Veuve Clicquot Brut $45/$200

