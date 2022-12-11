Much-changed Leicester pass Ospreys test to prove Steve Borthwick's coaching class

Charles Richardson
·5 min read
Much-changed Leicester pass Ospreys test to prove Steve Borthwick's coaching class - Getty Images/Alex Davidson
These might be the final throes of Steve Borthwick's stint as Leicester head coach with England sure to come calling this week but, with evenings such as these, it remains staggering that there are some who still remain unconvinced about his credentials as an international head coach.

This was a game that his Tigers had little right to win. The current English champions they might be, but the discrepancy in experience and worldliness of the two teams – with Borthwick resting several internationals – was frightening. Given that, as well as Leicester's scrum woes, this victory must go down as one of the Tigers' finest away from their Welford Road fortress – even if the manner was not particularly easy on the eye.

The Leicester head coach alluded pre-match that the Ospreys – despite having won just one match this season – possessed a side capable of challenging for the World Cup. There were more than 600 international caps in the hosts' starting XV on Sunday night, compared to just 82 for the visitors – 56 of which came from full-back Anthony Watson.

Ollie Chessum, the Leicester lock so highly regarded by sacked head coach Eddie Jones, was still in nappies when Alun Wyn Jones made his professional debut; indeed, the Wales legend possesses more than double the amount of international caps alone than Leicester had in their entire starting XV.

But in a regal second-half showing, Leicester pulled away from the Ospreys, bulwarked by the feistiness of Dan Kelly at centre and the technical expertise of Guy Porter outside him. Who knows, when Borthwick does take the England reins, that duo might well add quite substantially to their number of caps.

It was a bonus for English rugby, too, to see Anthony Watson return to the sort of world-class form with which he made his name. Out of the international wilderness since the 2021 Six Nations, Watson reminded everyone of his remarkable agility with a sensational second-half solo try – featuring an ankle-breaking side-step – that gave Leicester daylight and, ultimately, gave Borthwick's charges the win.

It would be a reasonable assumption, however, that Borthwick would not wish for Leicester's set-piece footage to be replayed in any potential England interview this week. Leicester's head coach is a proven guru in that domain, but at both the scrum and the line-out his Tiger cubs took a bit of a pasting at the hands of the vastly experienced Ospreys.

And with temperatures plummeting to close to freezing point, establishing a foothold in the match with a misfiring scrum was always going to be a mammoth task. Joe Heyes, in particular, suffered a serious roughing-up from Wales loosehead Nicky Smith, and the England tighthead's yellow card at the end of the first half for repeated scrum infringements did not help the visitors' cause.

Indeed, it led to the game's opening try. While Leicester did well to man the barricades for the reset scrum, in the end the dam burst, with scrum menace-in-chief Smith barging his way over from close range – admittedly with the help of a somewhat suspicious-looking pre-bind.

Thanks to two earlier penalties from Leicester fly-half Charlie Atkinson and one from his opposite number, Jack Walsh, Smith's score left the match still in the balance at the interval, with the hosts leading 10-6.

Their second-half implosion, considering their vast experience, verged on criminal; persistent offside penalties, paltry attacking spark and British and Irish Lions stars – Jones and Rhys Webb among them – making fundamental errors allowed the reigning English champions to mature into the match. It helped, too, that 23-year-old replacement tighthead Will Hurd shored up the Leicester scrum.

Harry Potter was on hand to collect a nifty Atkinson cross-field kick as Leicester regained the lead, before Watson had his moment – leaving Morgan Morris for dead and outpacing both Jack Hawkins and Max Nagy – to give the Tigers an unassailable 10-point lead.

Morris's late try did make the closing stages tasty, but Atkinson's final penalty – for an Ospreys off-feet – meant that Borthwick's job was done. How much longer this job remains his to do, however, only time will tell.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 3-0 Walsh pen, 3-3 Atkinson pen, 3-6 Atkinson pen, 8-6 Smith try, 10-6 Walsh con, 10-11 Potter try, 10-13 Atkinson con, 10-18 Watson try, 10-20 Atkinson con, 15-20 Morris try, 17-20 Walsh con, 17-23 Atkinson pen.

Half-time: 10-6

Ospreys: M Nagy; A Cuthbert, G North (M Collins 41), J Hawkins, K Giles; J Walsh (O Williams 75), R Webb (R Morgan-Williams 75); N Smith (G Thomas 59), S Baldwin (S Parry 59), T Francis (T Botha 59), A Beard, A W Jones, J Morgan (R Davies 59), J Tipuric (c), M Morris.

Replacements unused: H Sutton.

Leicester Tigers: A Watson; H Potter, G Porter, D Kelly (M Scott 71), H Simmons; C Atkinson, J van Poortvliet (R Wigglesworth 59); J Whitcombe (N Leatigaga 69), C Clare (G Oghre 75), J Heyes (W Hurd 38), H Wells (E Snyman 56), O Chessum, G Martin, H Liebenberg (c), O Cracknell (S Jansen 69).

Replacements unused: J Gopperth.

Yellow card: Heyes 38

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France)

