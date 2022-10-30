Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

Jaime Catmull
·12 min read
martin-dm / Getty Images
martin-dm / Getty Images

You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is more vital than ever.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
More: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

The coronavirus pandemic was a prime example of how something unexpected can have devastating effects on the economy at large and on an individual level, too. While we all hope the worst of it is over, here's how to be prepared in case it's not -- plus how to set up a fund for unexpected future national emergencies.

Alexander Mils / Unsplash
Alexander Mils / Unsplash

Why You Need a National Emergency Fund

Part of being prepared for any contingency, big or small, is having a reserve of emergency cash at your disposal at all times. When you can't rely on accessing your funds electronically, you'll need some legal tender to buy food, gas or other necessities.

"Whether it's Mother Nature or some other disaster out of your control, you always want to be prepared by having some emergency cash on hand," said Annalee Leonard, an investment advisor representative and president of Mainstay Financial Group. "Banks and ATMs may not be up and running for days after a strong storm. I recommend my clients have three to five days' worth of spending money, just in case."

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

stevanovicigor / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stevanovicigor / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How To Decide How Much To Save

To decide how much to save for an emergency fund, you'll need to ask yourself a couple of questions:

  • How much will I need for an extreme catastrophic event?

  • How much can I afford to save?

"It's wise to have a small amount of physical cash at home for the truest of emergencies when banks are not operating," said Priyanka Prakash, managing editor at Fit Small Business, a company that finds the best small-business software, services and financing options.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Aim To Save $2,000

"Individuals should be prepared to pay for essential or non-discretionary expenses out-of-pocket," said Brett Tharp, CFP and financial planning education consultant at eMoney Advisor. "Temporary lodging or shelter, fuel, food, water and necessary medications fall into this category. This will differ for each person depending on their level of preparedness or perception of how likely a catastrophic event might be."

Two-thousand dollars should cover those costs.

"The rule of thumb I advise my clients is to keep $1,000 to $2,000 in cash in case banking operations are shut down due to a national emergency or catastrophe," said Gregory Brinkman, president of Brinkman Financial in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

RichVintage / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RichVintage / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There's No 'Magic Number' for How Much To Save in Your Emergency Fund

Despite these suggestions and what some other experts might advise, though, there's no magic amount you should have nestled away in your emergency fund. The answer for how much you should save for an emergency situation is that you should do what feels right to you. No matter the amount, an emergency fund is absolutely necessary -- so make it a priority to build one.

Even if you can't afford to save much, it's better to save something rather than nothing, Prakash said. So if you can only afford to set aside $1,000 for an emergency fund, that's better than not saving at all.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

The Cost of Covering Necessities

Take into account that in a national emergency, inflation will rise, demand for necessities will increase and price gouging will likely ensue. With all that in mind, in addition to your regular emergency savings, you should prepare to have enough to cover the following costs in a national emergency situation:

Water -- 10 gallons

$28

Gas -- 20 gallons

$86

Portable solar generator

$130

Battery-powered lights

$20

Emergency solar hand-crank radio

$20

Prices for gas and water will likely be much higher in the event of an actual national state of emergency. Note that the items in the table are emergency purchases for one person.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

The Cost of an Emergency Kit

You should already have some kind of emergency kit that includes these recommendations from Money.com:

  • Batteries and tools: $122

  • First aid supply kit: $48

  • Nonperishable food: $120

  • Medication: $38

  • Spare clothing: $44

Kyryl Gorlov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kyryl Gorlov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Is a National Emergency Fund Different From Other Savings?

Unlike a regular emergency fund -- which should be used to cover things like unemployment, medical or car emergencies, emergency home repairs or bereavement-related expenses -- a national emergency fund should be reserved for catastrophes in which you cannot use credit cards.

Regular emergency savings should be stashed in some kind of savings, money market or certificate of deposit account. Your savings for a national emergency fund should be kept mostly in cash.

"Avoid the stock market because you can lose (your national emergency money) right when you need it the most," Prakash said.

Neither type of emergency fund is meant to be dipped into or spent like disposable income, and creating one takes the same approach as that for a rainy-day fund, a nest egg or any other savings.

RichVintage / Getty Images
RichVintage / Getty Images

How To Start an Emergency Fund

The first step in saving for a national emergency fund is creating a budget, said Rachel Cruze, author and host of The Rachel Cruze Show and The Rachel Cruze Show podcast.

"A zero-based budget is best," she said. "This is where your income minus expenses equals zero, so you are giving every dollar a name. Even if your income has changed or you've lost your job, list out any possible income you could have coming in and all your expenses. This will help you to see what can be cut from your budget so you can stretch your money further and find ways to save."

Jacob Ammentorp Lund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Ammentorp Lund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Set Savings Goals

Once you set your budget and see how much money you can realistically dedicate toward savings, it's time to start setting some goals. Financial author Dave Ramsey and many other experts suggest starting small. If you're looking to set aside $3,000 in one year, that would mean you'll have to save $250 per month over the next 12 months. Extend your savings goal to 18 months, and that's $166 per month.

Or you can automate saving a percentage of your income. "Put aside about 10% of your monthly take-home income for your emergency fund," Prakash said.

anandaBGD / Getty Images
anandaBGD / Getty Images

Make Saving for Your Emergency Fund a Priority

It's especially vital right now to focus on saving, with job insecurity at a high and stock values plummeting.

"It's important to not panic but to be proactive in planning your finances over the next few months, considering different strategies for saving more money and having cash on hand," said Chalmers Brown, CTO and co-founder of Due. "I recommend doing a review of your new budget, considering your current job situation as well as accounting for reductions in spending. For example, since you are quarantined, you are most likely spending considerably less on gas, eating out and entertainment. Take that money out of your bank that you would have spent and put it in a lockbox as cash."

Geber86 / Getty Images
Geber86 / Getty Images

Put Other Contributions on Hold While You Build Your Emergency Fund

When you're in the process of building your emergency fund, limit other saving contributions or debt repayments to only the necessary amount, Tharp said.

"For example, contribute enough to your company's 401(k) to get the full company match and allocate the additional funds to your emergency savings," he said. "Additionally, maintain the minimum payments on outstanding debt to keep loan balances steady while directing additional money toward your emergency fund. Once you've built up enough savings, you can continue to contribute money to other longer-term goals."

kali9 / iStock.com
kali9 / iStock.com

Should Your National Emergency Fund Be All Cash?

If you've managed to save up $15,000 in emergency funds over time, for example, it might not be a prudent idea to have all that money in cold hard cash sitting around your house. For one reason, it's unsafe, and two, it might actually be more than you need.

"There is a price to putting away a large amount of money for a rainy day: That price is inflation, which has averaged about 1 to 2% per year in the last few years," Prakash said. "To minimize loss from inflation, it's wise to not keep too much of your emergency fund at home in physical cash. By keeping the bulk of the money in a savings account or a certificate of deposit, you can at least earn some interest on it to counteract inflation."

mapodile / Getty Images
mapodile / Getty Images

Consider Opening a Separate Savings Account To Serve as a National Emergency Fund

While it's smart to have up to $2,000 in cash in case of a bank shutdown, the rest of your emergency fund should be kept in a bank. Depositing your savings into an interest-bearing checking account or high-yield savings account can help multiply your savings over time.

"When you set aside savings -- whether for a vacation or for life's emergencies -- you want to be able to get to it quickly but not keep it somewhere that's too easy to access," said Chris Hogan, author, financial expert and host of The Chris Hogan Show. "Your money is safe inside a bank. Bank deposits are insured by the FDIC and are protected up to at least $250,000. The best place for your emergency fund is a money market account or savings account. If you want to keep some cash at home, that's fine, but I don't recommend cashing out your savings."

suteishi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
suteishi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Consider Having Some Cash Saved in the Form of Alternative Assets

"Cash is still king across all kinds of crises. Therefore, you want to ensure you have an amount on hand to help you in case it's necessary for purchasing some necessities," said Jason Powell, real estate and securities attorney at EstateInvesting.com. "However, you may also want to look into trading some of the cash you have for silver, gold and other assets that may be valuable in the coming year or near future."

welcomia / iStock.com
welcomia / iStock.com

How To Hide Money at Home

Many people are reluctant to keep large amounts of money in their homes for fear of theft or misplacement. Keeping cash at home is risky, especially when it's in large denominations. A home break-in is the type of emergency you won't have money for if your cash supply is stolen -- physical money isn't insured and it's unlikely to be recovered. Finding secure and clever places to hide your emergency fund can safeguard the security of your assets; think of it as making a bank within your home.

Common advice is to keep some cash at your house, but not too much. The $1,000 cash fund Prakash recommended for having at home should be kept in small denominations.

"Favor smaller bills like twenties because some retailers won't accept larger notes," she said.

However, when looking to store your money in a compact fashion, larger bills in fewer quantities take up less space -- so it's up to your discretion. Whatever you decide, stash your cash away in a practical, yet unorthodox way.

"If you're going to have cash at home, make sure it's in a quality, fireproof safe," Hogan said. "This is more secure than the usual suspects -- under the mattress or the coffee container! Be reasonable with how much you put in the safe. It's OK to keep a couple thousand at home, but I want you to keep the bulk of your money secure and protected in a bank."

Tom Merton / Getty Images
Tom Merton / Getty Images

Other Options for Hiding Your Cash Stash

More options for hiding your emergency cash funds include:

  • A bottle of aspirin in your medicine cabinet

  • A hollowed-out book

  • Between the cardboard backing of a framed picture and the photo itself

  • Encased in weatherproof material and buried in your backyard or the soil of a potted plant

  • Enclosed in a plastic sandwich bag and hidden in the freezer among frozen foods

Alihan Usullu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alihan Usullu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Why It's a Good Idea To Have Cash on Hand During an Emergency

Cash can be your biggest protection against a national emergency or disaster if circumstances prevent you from withdrawing cash from the bank. It's kind of like insurance -- you pay for it hoping you will never need it. The suggested hiding places should keep your money safe just in case that emergency should unexpectedly pop up.

Brothers91 / Getty Images
Brothers91 / Getty Images

What To Do Right Now If You Don't Have a National Emergency Fund

For some people, this advice is coming a little too late. Many have already lost their jobs and are in a place where they are struggling to pay for necessary expenses. If this is the case for you and you don't have a national emergency fund, it's important to know how to best prioritize your spending.

"The expenses that should be your priority right now are the things you need to survive," Cruze said. "Whatever money or income you have should be dedicated to paying for what I call the 'four walls.' This is your food, utilities, housing and transportation. If you're struggling to put food on the table, cut anything that is not essential like subscriptions or cable. Right now, needs come first. But crisis or no crisis, do not use debt to cover emergencies! Debt will only add to your problems. If you've lost your job, find extra ways to earn cash. Amazon is hiring 100,000 people. Food delivery services, grocery shopping services, grocery stores and online learning are all industries that are in need of help right now."

YakobchukOlena / Getty Images/iStockphoto
YakobchukOlena / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Talk to Your Lenders

If you have outstanding debts that you are now unable to pay because of job loss or a reduction in hours, and you don't have an emergency fund to help fill in these gaps, call your lenders directly. The last thing you want to have to worry about is penalties and fees for missed or late payments on top of your other financial strains.

"Call lenders and ask them if they'll let you miss payments without penalty," Cruze said. "Lots of companies are giving grace periods. The President just suspended student loan payments for 60 days. Take advantage of these things if you're struggling and save all the cash you can."

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya, Paul Sisolak and Ruth Sarreal contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

Latest Stories

  • Separation vs. Divorce: How They're Legally (& Financially) Different

    Marriage is a legal institution as well as an emotional one. It has implications that range from your tax status to debt, contracts, legal rights, medical oversight and much more. So when it comes to ending that marriage, the legal … Continue reading → The post Separation vs. Divorce: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘I will try’: Reece James not giving up World Cup hopes despite injury

    There are less than two weeks until Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad on November 10.

  • Ahead of harsh winter, tourism roars back in Mediterranean

    When Stelios Zompanakis quit his job at Greece’s central bank to try his luck at boat racing, friends and family pleaded with him to reconsider. Weeklong holiday trips on his yacht around some of the lesser-known Greek islands — Milos, Sifnos, Serifos, Kythnos and many others — were booked up through October. “The demand is insane,” said Zompanakis, who recently paced barefoot around the teak-paneled deck to adjust the sail and check instrument panels as the boat swung past the ancient Temple of Poseidon, on a clifftop south of Athens.

  • Social Security Schedule: When November 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

    Social Security recipients only have a couple more months left to gut it out with 2022 payments before they can look forward to much bigger checks next year. Earlier this month, the Social Security...

  • This week in Bidenomics: Limping to the midterms

    There's no economic news good enough to make voters forget about inflation, which is eating their paychecks.

  • Revealing stats after 4 Raptors games

    Amit Mann looks at interesting stats that tell the story of Toronto's first four games of the season and where they hope changes are made as they aim to find some consistency in their play.

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona State University's new arena, is by far the smallest venue in the NHL and a temporary home until a permanent one is built. The Coyotes had the early jump in front of 5,000 mullet-wearing fans — headbands

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canadiens acquire defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from Blackhawks for centre Cam Hillis

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for centre Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 NHL games with Chicago spread over three seasons. Selected 27th overall at the 2018 draft, the 23-year-old from Chateauguay, Que., has also put up seven goals and 35 assists in 137 AHL contests. Hillis, the 66th selection in 2018, made his NHL debut with Montreal last season. The Oshawa, Ont., native register

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat