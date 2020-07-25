How Much a New Car Really Depreciates Over Time

Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates

Buying a new car is often spun as exciting and luxurious — but it’s also a very serious financial move. For most Americans, purchasing a vehicle is the biggest buy of their lives, second only to buying a new home. To that point, the average price of a new vehicle just hit a whopping $39,000 as of December 2019.

There’s one thing that often gets overlooked in the car-buying process: depreciation. Alas, pretty much every vehicle on the market is susceptible to losing a good deal of its value almost immediately after you drive it off the lot.

“Vehicle depreciation is unfortunately unavoidable,” said Richard Reina, product training director at CARiD. “The moment a brand new car’s registration, licensing and insurance process is completed, it is legally designated as a used vehicle. When this occurs, the price drops, regardless of how many miles the owner has driven it. Supply and demand for new vehicles also impacts depreciation rates. For instance, if a particular make or model is popular and production goes on for a number of years, it will depreciate more slowly. This is due to the fact that shoppers are more willing to pay a higher price for a desirable car, especially a new one. On the flip side, if a model doesn’t sell well, its value will drop sharply to reflect the fact that shoppers aren’t likely to pay a premium for what they consider an undesirable vehicle.”

While it’s impossible to say with exact certainty how fast your car will depreciate, one can make a pretty reliable prediction based on the original retail value. Here’s a look at how cars in all price ranges depreciate over time — and why it’s so important to find a reliable vehicle.

Last updated: July 24, 2020

Cars That Cost $10,001 to $15,000

Popular new cars in the $10,001 to $15,000 price range include the Chevrolet Spark (starting MSRP: $13,400), Mitsubishi Mirage (starting MSRP: $13,995) and Nissan Versa (starting MSRP: $14,830).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $7,500 to $11,250

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $6,600 to $9,900

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $5,808 to $8,712

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $4,995 to $7,493

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $4,246 to $6,369

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $2,067 to $3,101

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $1,221 to $1,832

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $721 to $1,082

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $426 to $639

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $251 to $377

Cars That Cost $15,001 to $20,000

Popular new cars in the $15,001 to $20,000 price range include the Hyundai Venue (starting MSRP: $17,350), Kia Forte (starting MSRP: $17,890), Hyundai Elantra (starting MSRP: $19,300), Nissan Sentra (starting MSRP: $19,310) and Toyota Corolla (starting MSRP: $19,600).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $11,250 to $15,000

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $9,900 to $13,200 

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $8,712 to 11,616

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $7,439 to $9,900

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $6,369 to $8,492

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $3,101 to $4,134

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $1,832 to $2,442

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $1,082 to $1,442

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $639 to $852

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $377 to $502

Cars That Cost $20,001 to $25,000

Popular new cars in the $20,001 to $25,000 price range include the Mazda CX-30 (starting MSRP: $21,900), Subaru Crosstrek (starting MSRP: $22,145), Hyundai Sonata (starting MSRP: $23,600) and Toyota Camry (starting MSRP: $24,245).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $15,000 to $18,750

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $13,200 to $16,500

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $11,616 to $14,520

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $9,990 to $12,488

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $8,492 to $10,615

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $4,134 to $5,168

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $2,442 to $3,053

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $1,442 to $1,803

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $852 to $1,065

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $502 to $628

Cars That Cost $25,001 to $30,000

Popular new cars in the $25,001 to $30,000 price range include the Toyota RAV4 (starting MSRP: $25,950), Mazda CX-5 (starting MSRP: $25,190) and Honda CR-V (starting MSRP: $26,270).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $18,750 to $22,500

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $16,500 to $19,800

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $14,520 to $17,424

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $12,488 to $14,985

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $10,615 to $12,738

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $5,168 to $6,201

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $3,053 to $3,663 

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $1,803 to $2,163

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $1,065 to $1,278

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $628 to $753

Cars That Cost $30,001 to $40,000

Popular new cars in the $30,001 to $40,000 price range include the Honda Odyssey (starting MSRP: $30,790), Kia Telluride (starting MSRP: $31,190), Ram 1500 (starting MSRP: $32,145), Honda Pilot (starting MSRP: $31, 550) and Audi A4 (starting MSRP: $37,400).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $22,500 to $30,000

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $19,800 to $26,400

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $17,424 to $23,232

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $14,985 to $19,980

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $12,738 to $16,984

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $6,201 to $8,268

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $3,663 to $4,884 

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $2,163 to $2,884

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $1,278 to $1,704

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $753 to $1,004

Cars That Cost $40,001 to $50,000

Popular new cars in the $40,001 to $50,000 price range include the Genesis G80 (starting MSRP: $42,550), Audi Q5 (starting MSRP: $43,300), Infiniti QX60 (starting MSRP: $44,350) and Lincoln Continental (starting MSRP: $46,305).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $30,000 to $37,500 

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $26,400 to $33,000

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $23,232 to $29,040 

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $19,980 to $24,975

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $16,984 to $21,230

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $8,268 to $10,335 

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $4,884 to $6,105

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $2,884 to $3,605

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $1,704 to $2,130 

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $1,004 to $1,255

Cars That Cost $50,001 to $60,000

Popular new cars in the $50,001 to $60,000 price range include the Volvo S90 (starting MSRP: $50,550), Lincoln Aviator (starting MSRP: $51,100), GMC Sierra 1500 Denali (starting MSRP: $54,700), Cadillac XT6 (starting MSRP: $57,095) and Chevrolet Corvette (starting MSRP: $58,900).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $37,500 to $45,000

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $33,00 to $39,600

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $29,040 to $34,848 

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $24,975 to $25,476

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $21,230 to $29,970 

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $10,335 to $12,402 

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $6,105 to $7,326 

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $3,605 to $4,326 

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $2,130 to $2,556

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $1,255 to $1,506

Cars That Cost $60,001 to $70,000

Popular new cars in the $60,001 to $70,000 price range include the Jaguar F-Type (starting MSRP: $61,600), Ford F-150 Limited (starting MSRP: $67,735), Porsche Cayenne (starting MSRP: $67,500), Audi Q8 (starting MSRP: $68,200) and Jaguar I-PACE (starting MSRP: $69,850).

  • Car’s value after 1 year:  $45,000 to $52,500 

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $39,600 to $46,200

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $34,848 to $40,656 

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $29,970 to $34,965

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $25,476 to $29,722

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $12,402 to $14,469

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $7,326 to $8,547

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $4,326 to $5,047

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $2,556 to $2,982

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $1,506 to $1,757

Cars That Cost $70,001 to $80,000

Popular new cars in the $70,001 to $80,000 price range include the Tesla Model S (starting MSRP: $74,990), Maserati Levante (starting MSRP: $75,690), Mercedes-Benz GLS (starting MSRP: $75,950) and Audi e-tron (starting MSRP: $77,400).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $52,500  to $60,000 

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $46,200 to $52,800

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $40,656  to $46,464

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $34,965 to $39,960

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $29,722 to $33,968

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $14,469 to $16,536

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $8,547 to $9,768

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $5,047 to $5,768

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $2,982 to $3,408

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $1,757 to $2,008

Cars That Cost $80,001 to $90,000

Popular new cars in the $80,001 to $90,000 price range include the Audi A8 (starting MSRP: $85,200), Tesla Model X (starting MSRP: $86,190), BMW 7 Series (starting MSRP: $86,800) and Porsche Panamera (starting MSRP: $87,200).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $60,000 to $67,500

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $52,800 to $59,400 

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $46,464 to $52,272

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $39,960 to $44,955 

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $33,968 to $38,214

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $16,536 to $18,603 

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $9,768 to $10,989

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $5,768 to $6,489

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $3,408 to $3,834

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $2,008 to $2,259

Cars That Cost $90,001 to $100,000

Popular new cars in the $90,001 to $100,000 price range include the Lexus LC500 (starting MSRP: $92,950), Mercedes-Benz S-Class (starting MSRP: $94,250), Cadillac CT6-V (starting MSRP: $94,895), Land Rover Range Rover PHEV (starting MSRP: $95,950), Porsche 911 (starting MSRP: $99,200) and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (starting MSRP: $99,950).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $67,500 to $75,000

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $59,400 to $66,000

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $52,272 to $58,080

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $44,955 to $49,950

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $38,214 to $42,460

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $18,603 to $20,670

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $10,989 to $12,210

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $6,489 to $7,210 

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $3,834 to $4,260

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $2,259 to $2,510

Cars That Cost $100,001 to $110,000

Popular new cars in the $100,001 to $110,000 price range include the BMW M5 (starting MSRP: $102,700), Maserati Quattroporte (starting MSRP: $102,190), Porsche Taycan (starting MSRP: $103,800), BMW X6M (starting MSRP: $108,600) and Audi RS 6 Avant (starting MSRP: $109,000).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $75,000 to $82,500

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $66,000 to $72,600

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $58,080 to $63,888

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $49,950 to $54,945

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $42,460 to $46,706

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $20,670 to $22,737

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $12,210 to $13,431

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $7,210 to $7,931

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $4,260 to $4,686

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $2,510 to $2,761

Cars That Cost $110,001 to $120,000

Popular new cars in the $110,001 to $120,000 price range include the Nissan GT-R (starting MSRP: $113,540).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $82,500 to $90,000

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $72,600 to $79,200

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $63,888 to $69,696

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $54,945 to $59,940

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $46,706 to $50,952

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $22,737 to $24,804

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $13,431 to $14,652

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $7,931 to $8,652 

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $4,686 to $5,112 

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $2,761 to $3,012

Cars That Cost $120,001 to $130,000

Popular new cars in the $120,001 to $130,000 price range include the Jaguar F-Type SVR (starting MSRP: $123,600) and Audi S8 (starting MSRP: $129,500).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $90,000 to $97,500

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $79,200 to $85,800

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $69,696 to $75,504 

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $59,940 to $64,935

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $50,952 to $55,198

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $24,804 to $26,871

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $14,652 to $15,873

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $8,652 to  $9,373

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $5,112 to $5,538 

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $3,012 to $3,263

Cars That Cost $130,001 to $140,000

Popular new cars in the $130,001 to $140,000 price range include the Mercedes Benz G-Class (starting MSRP: $130,900) and BMW M8 (starting MSRP: $133,000).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $97,500 to $105,000

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $85,800 to $92,400

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $75,504 to $81,312

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $64,935 to $69,930

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $55,198 to $59,444 

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $26,871 to $28,928

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $15,873 to $17,094

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $9,373 to $10,094

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $5,538 to $5,964

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $3,263 to $3,514

Cars That Cost $140,001 to $150,000

Popular new cars in the $140,001 to $150,000 price range include the BMW i8 (starting MSRP: $147,500).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $105,000 to $112,500

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $92,400 to $99,000

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $81,312 to $87,120 

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $69,930 to $74,925

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $59,444 to $63,690 

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $28,938 to $31,005

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $17,094 to $18,315

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $10,094 to $10,815

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $5,964 to $6,390

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $3,514 to $3,765

Cars That Cost $150,001 to $160,000

Popular new cars in the $150,001 to $160,000 price range include the 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible (starting MSRP: $150,980), the 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid (starting MSRP: $156,900) and the 2020 Acura NSX (starting MSRP: $157,500).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $112,500 to $120,000 

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $99,000 to $105,600

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $87,120 to $92,968

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $74,925 to $79,920

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $63,690 to $67,936 

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $31,005 to $33,072

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $18,315 to $19,536

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $10,815 to $11,536

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $6,390 to $6,816 

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $3,765 to $4,016

Cars That Cost $160,001 to $170,000

Popular new cars in the $160,001 to $170,000 range include the previously mentioned Acura NSX. While it starts just under $160,000, if you do even the slightest modification — Acura lets you customize everything from the paint to the seat covers — the price gets pushed easily into the $160,000-plus range. It’s good to keep in mind that starting MSRP does not determine how much you will actually spend on a car.

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $120,000 to $127,500

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $105,600 to $112,500

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $92,968 to $98,736

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $79,920 to $84,915

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $67,936 to $72,182

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $33,072 to $35,139

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $19,536 to $20,757

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $11,536 to $12,257

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $6,816 to $7,242

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $4,016 to $4,267

Cars That Cost $170,001 to $180,000

Popular new cars in the $170,001 to $180,000 price range include the Audi R8 (starting MSRP: $171,150).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $127,500 to $135,000

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $112,500 to $118,800

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $98,736 to $104,544

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $84,915 to $89,910

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $72,182 to $76,428

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $35,139 to $37,206

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $20,757 to $21,978

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $12,257 to $12,978

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $7,242 to $7,686

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $4,267 to $4,518

Cars That Cost $180,001 to $190,000

Popular new cars in the $180,001 to $190,000 price range include the Audi R8 Spyder (starting MSRP: $182,100).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $135,000 to $142,500

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $118,800 to $125,400

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $104,544 to $110,352

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $89,910 to $94,905

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $76,428 to $80,674

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $37,206 to $39,271

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $21,978 to $23,199 

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $12,978 to $13,699

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $7,686 to $8,094

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $4,518 to $4,769

Cars That Cost $190,001 to $200,000-Plus

Popular new cars in the $190,001 to $200,000-plus price range include the Bentley Continental (starting MSRP: $202,500).

  • Car’s value after 1 year: $142,500 to $150,000

  • Car’s value after 2 years: $125,400 to $132,000

  • Car’s value after 3 years: $110,352 to $116,160

  • Car’s value after 4 years: $94,905 to $99,900

  • Car’s value after 5 years: $80,674 to $84,920

  • Car’s value after 10 years: $39,271 to $41,340

  • Car’s value after 15 years: $23,199 to $24,420

  • Car’s value after 20 years: $13,699 to $14,420

  • Car’s value after 25 years: $8,094 to $8,520

  • Car’s value after 30 years: $4,769 to $5,020

Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect the model, trim and/or year listed in this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Navy Federal Credit Union’s car depreciation calculator rates for new cars to project the value of new cars of different value ranges after one, two, three, four, five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of ownership. For cars in the under $10,000 range, GOBankingRates assumed the buyer would purchase a used 2017 model vehicle. GOBankingRates also provided examples of highly regarded 2020 models with MSRPs in each price range (except under $10,000) sourced from Motor Trend, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, TrueCar and U.S. News & World Report’s best vehicles lists for various categories. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 16, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much a New Car Really Depreciates Over Time

