How Much a New Car Really Depreciates Over Time

Buying a new car is often spun as exciting and luxurious — but it’s also a very serious financial move. For most Americans, purchasing a vehicle is the biggest buy of their lives, second only to buying a new home. To that point, the average price of a new vehicle just hit a whopping $39,000 as of December 2019.

There’s one thing that often gets overlooked in the car-buying process: depreciation. Alas, pretty much every vehicle on the market is susceptible to losing a good deal of its value almost immediately after you drive it off the lot.

“Vehicle depreciation is unfortunately unavoidable,” said Richard Reina, product training director at CARiD. “The moment a brand new car’s registration, licensing and insurance process is completed, it is legally designated as a used vehicle. When this occurs, the price drops, regardless of how many miles the owner has driven it. Supply and demand for new vehicles also impacts depreciation rates. For instance, if a particular make or model is popular and production goes on for a number of years, it will depreciate more slowly. This is due to the fact that shoppers are more willing to pay a higher price for a desirable car, especially a new one. On the flip side, if a model doesn’t sell well, its value will drop sharply to reflect the fact that shoppers aren’t likely to pay a premium for what they consider an undesirable vehicle.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While it’s impossible to say with exact certainty how fast your car will depreciate, one can make a pretty reliable prediction based on the original retail value. Here’s a look at how cars in all price ranges depreciate over time — and why it’s so important to find a reliable vehicle.

Last updated: July 24, 2020

Cars That Cost $10,001 to $15,000

Popular new cars in the $10,001 to $15,000 price range include the Chevrolet Spark (starting MSRP: $13,400), Mitsubishi Mirage (starting MSRP: $13,995) and Nissan Versa (starting MSRP: $14,830).

Story continues

Car’s value after 1 year: $7,500 to $11,250

Car’s value after 2 years: $6,600 to $9,900

Car’s value after 3 years: $5,808 to $8,712

Car’s value after 4 years: $4,995 to $7,493

Car’s value after 5 years: $4,246 to $6,369

Car’s value after 10 years: $2,067 to $3,101

Car’s value after 15 years: $1,221 to $1,832

Car’s value after 20 years: $721 to $1,082

Car’s value after 25 years: $426 to $639

Car’s value after 30 years: $251 to $377

Cars That Cost $15,001 to $20,000

Popular new cars in the $15,001 to $20,000 price range include the Hyundai Venue (starting MSRP: $17,350), Kia Forte (starting MSRP: $17,890), Hyundai Elantra (starting MSRP: $19,300), Nissan Sentra (starting MSRP: $19,310) and Toyota Corolla (starting MSRP: $19,600).

Car’s value after 1 year: $11,250 to $15,000

Car’s value after 2 years: $9,900 to $13,200

Car’s value after 3 years: $8,712 to 11,616

Car’s value after 4 years: $7,439 to $9,900

Car’s value after 5 years: $6,369 to $8,492

Car’s value after 10 years: $3,101 to $4,134

Car’s value after 15 years: $1,832 to $2,442

Car’s value after 20 years: $1,082 to $1,442

Car’s value after 25 years: $639 to $852

Car’s value after 30 years: $377 to $502

Cars That Cost $20,001 to $25,000

Popular new cars in the $20,001 to $25,000 price range include the Mazda CX-30 (starting MSRP: $21,900), Subaru Crosstrek (starting MSRP: $22,145), Hyundai Sonata (starting MSRP: $23,600) and Toyota Camry (starting MSRP: $24,245).

Car’s value after 1 year: $15,000 to $18,750

Car’s value after 2 years: $13,200 to $16,500

Car’s value after 3 years: $11,616 to $14,520

Car’s value after 4 years: $9,990 to $12,488

Car’s value after 5 years: $8,492 to $10,615

Car’s value after 10 years: $4,134 to $5,168

Car’s value after 15 years: $2,442 to $3,053

Car’s value after 20 years: $1,442 to $1,803

Car’s value after 25 years: $852 to $1,065



Car’s value after 30 years: $502 to $628

Cars That Cost $25,001 to $30,000

Popular new cars in the $25,001 to $30,000 price range include the Toyota RAV4 (starting MSRP: $25,950), Mazda CX-5 (starting MSRP: $25,190) and Honda CR-V (starting MSRP: $26,270).

Car’s value after 1 year: $18,750 to $22,500

Car’s value after 2 years: $16,500 to $19,800

Car’s value after 3 years: $14,520 to $17,424

Car’s value after 4 years: $12,488 to $14,985

Car’s value after 5 years: $10,615 to $12,738

Car’s value after 10 years: $5,168 to $6,201

Car’s value after 15 years: $3,053 to $3,663

Car’s value after 20 years: $1,803 to $2,163

Car’s value after 25 years: $1,065 to $1,278

Car’s value after 30 years: $628 to $753

If You Can Afford It: 30 Cars Worth Splurging On

Cars That Cost $30,001 to $40,000

Popular new cars in the $30,001 to $40,000 price range include the Honda Odyssey (starting MSRP: $30,790), Kia Telluride (starting MSRP: $31,190), Ram 1500 (starting MSRP: $32,145), Honda Pilot (starting MSRP: $31, 550) and Audi A4 (starting MSRP: $37,400).

Car’s value after 1 year: $22,500 to $30,000

Car’s value after 2 years: $19,800 to $26,400

Car’s value after 3 years: $17,424 to $23,232

Car’s value after 4 years: $14,985 to $19,980

Car’s value after 5 years: $12,738 to $16,984

Car’s value after 10 years: $6,201 to $8,268

Car’s value after 15 years: $3,663 to $4,884

Car’s value after 20 years: $2,163 to $2,884

Car’s value after 25 years: $1,278 to $1,704

Car’s value after 30 years: $753 to $1,004

Cars That Cost $40,001 to $50,000

Popular new cars in the $40,001 to $50,000 price range include the Genesis G80 (starting MSRP: $42,550), Audi Q5 (starting MSRP: $43,300), Infiniti QX60 (starting MSRP: $44,350) and Lincoln Continental (starting MSRP: $46,305).

Car’s value after 1 year: $30,000 to $37,500

Car’s value after 2 years: $26,400 to $33,000

Car’s value after 3 years: $23,232 to $29,040

Car’s value after 4 years: $19,980 to $24,975

Car’s value after 5 years: $16,984 to $21,230

Car’s value after 10 years: $8,268 to $10,335

Car’s value after 15 years: $4,884 to $6,105

Car’s value after 20 years: $2,884 to $3,605

Car’s value after 25 years: $1,704 to $2,130

Car’s value after 30 years: $1,004 to $1,255

Cars That Cost $50,001 to $60,000

Popular new cars in the $50,001 to $60,000 price range include the Volvo S90 (starting MSRP: $50,550), Lincoln Aviator (starting MSRP: $51,100), GMC Sierra 1500 Denali (starting MSRP: $54,700), Cadillac XT6 (starting MSRP: $57,095) and Chevrolet Corvette (starting MSRP: $58,900).

Car’s value after 1 year: $37,500 to $45,000

Car’s value after 2 years: $33,00 to $39,600

Car’s value after 3 years: $29,040 to $34,848

Car’s value after 4 years: $24,975 to $25,476

Car’s value after 5 years: $21,230 to $29,970

Car’s value after 10 years: $10,335 to $12,402

Car’s value after 15 years: $6,105 to $7,326

Car’s value after 20 years: $3,605 to $4,326

Car’s value after 25 years: $2,130 to $2,556

Car’s value after 30 years: $1,255 to $1,506

Cars That Cost $60,001 to $70,000

Popular new cars in the $60,001 to $70,000 price range include the Jaguar F-Type (starting MSRP: $61,600), Ford F-150 Limited (starting MSRP: $67,735), Porsche Cayenne (starting MSRP: $67,500), Audi Q8 (starting MSRP: $68,200) and Jaguar I-PACE (starting MSRP: $69,850).

Car’s value after 1 year: $45,000 to $52,500

Car’s value after 2 years: $39,600 to $46,200

Car’s value after 3 years: $34,848 to $40,656

Car’s value after 4 years: $29,970 to $34,965

Car’s value after 5 years: $25,476 to $29,722

Car’s value after 10 years: $12,402 to $14,469

Car’s value after 15 years: $7,326 to $8,547

Car’s value after 20 years: $4,326 to $5,047

Car’s value after 25 years: $2,556 to $2,982

Car’s value after 30 years: $1,506 to $1,757

Save More: 35 Ways To Slash Your Car Costs

Cars That Cost $70,001 to $80,000

Popular new cars in the $70,001 to $80,000 price range include the Tesla Model S (starting MSRP: $74,990), Maserati Levante (starting MSRP: $75,690), Mercedes-Benz GLS (starting MSRP: $75,950) and Audi e-tron (starting MSRP: $77,400).

Car’s value after 1 year: $52,500 to $60,000

Car’s value after 2 years: $46,200 to $52,800

Car’s value after 3 years: $40,656 to $46,464

Car’s value after 4 years: $34,965 to $39,960

Car’s value after 5 years: $29,722 to $33,968

Car’s value after 10 years: $14,469 to $16,536

Car’s value after 15 years: $8,547 to $9,768

Car’s value after 20 years: $5,047 to $5,768

Car’s value after 25 years: $2,982 to $3,408

Car’s value after 30 years: $1,757 to $2,008

Cars That Cost $80,001 to $90,000

Popular new cars in the $80,001 to $90,000 price range include the Audi A8 (starting MSRP: $85,200), Tesla Model X (starting MSRP: $86,190), BMW 7 Series (starting MSRP: $86,800) and Porsche Panamera (starting MSRP: $87,200).

Car’s value after 1 year: $60,000 to $67,500

Car’s value after 2 years: $52,800 to $59,400

Car’s value after 3 years: $46,464 to $52,272

Car’s value after 4 years: $39,960 to $44,955

Car’s value after 5 years: $33,968 to $38,214

Car’s value after 10 years: $16,536 to $18,603

Car’s value after 15 years: $9,768 to $10,989

Car’s value after 20 years: $5,768 to $6,489

Car’s value after 25 years: $3,408 to $3,834

Car’s value after 30 years: $2,008 to $2,259

Cars That Cost $90,001 to $100,000

Popular new cars in the $90,001 to $100,000 price range include the Lexus LC500 (starting MSRP: $92,950), Mercedes-Benz S-Class (starting MSRP: $94,250), Cadillac CT6-V (starting MSRP: $94,895), Land Rover Range Rover PHEV (starting MSRP: $95,950), Porsche 911 (starting MSRP: $99,200) and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (starting MSRP: $99,950).

Car’s value after 1 year: $67,500 to $75,000

Car’s value after 2 years: $59,400 to $66,000

Car’s value after 3 years: $52,272 to $58,080

Car’s value after 4 years: $44,955 to $49,950

Car’s value after 5 years: $38,214 to $42,460

Car’s value after 10 years: $18,603 to $20,670

Car’s value after 15 years: $10,989 to $12,210

Car’s value after 20 years: $6,489 to $7,210

Car’s value after 25 years: $3,834 to $4,260

Car’s value after 30 years: $2,259 to $2,510

Cars That Cost $100,001 to $110,000

Popular new cars in the $100,001 to $110,000 price range include the BMW M5 (starting MSRP: $102,700), Maserati Quattroporte (starting MSRP: $102,190), Porsche Taycan (starting MSRP: $103,800), BMW X6M (starting MSRP: $108,600) and Audi RS 6 Avant (starting MSRP: $109,000).

Car’s value after 1 year: $75,000 to $82,500

Car’s value after 2 years: $66,000 to $72,600

Car’s value after 3 years: $58,080 to $63,888

Car’s value after 4 years: $49,950 to $54,945

Car’s value after 5 years: $42,460 to $46,706

Car’s value after 10 years: $20,670 to $22,737

Car’s value after 15 years: $12,210 to $13,431

Car’s value after 20 years: $7,210 to $7,931

Car’s value after 25 years: $4,260 to $4,686

Car’s value after 30 years: $2,510 to $2,761

Know Before You Buy: 30 Biggest Do’s and Don’ts When Buying a Car

Cars That Cost $110,001 to $120,000

Popular new cars in the $110,001 to $120,000 price range include the Nissan GT-R (starting MSRP: $113,540).

Car’s value after 1 year: $82,500 to $90,000

Car’s value after 2 years: $72,600 to $79,200

Car’s value after 3 years: $63,888 to $69,696

Car’s value after 4 years: $54,945 to $59,940

Car’s value after 5 years: $46,706 to $50,952

Car’s value after 10 years: $22,737 to $24,804

Car’s value after 15 years: $13,431 to $14,652

Car’s value after 20 years: $7,931 to $8,652

Car’s value after 25 years: $4,686 to $5,112

Car’s value after 30 years: $2,761 to $3,012

Cars That Cost $120,001 to $130,000

Popular new cars in the $120,001 to $130,000 price range include the Jaguar F-Type SVR (starting MSRP: $123,600) and Audi S8 (starting MSRP: $129,500).

Car’s value after 1 year: $90,000 to $97,500

Car’s value after 2 years: $79,200 to $85,800

Car’s value after 3 years: $69,696 to $75,504

Car’s value after 4 years: $59,940 to $64,935

Car’s value after 5 years: $50,952 to $55,198

Car’s value after 10 years: $24,804 to $26,871

Car’s value after 15 years: $14,652 to $15,873

Car’s value after 20 years: $8,652 to $9,373

Car’s value after 25 years: $5,112 to $5,538

Car’s value after 30 years: $3,012 to $3,263

Cars That Cost $130,001 to $140,000

Popular new cars in the $130,001 to $140,000 price range include the Mercedes Benz G-Class (starting MSRP: $130,900) and BMW M8 (starting MSRP: $133,000).

Car’s value after 1 year: $97,500 to $105,000

Car’s value after 2 years: $85,800 to $92,400

Car’s value after 3 years: $75,504 to $81,312

Car’s value after 4 years: $64,935 to $69,930

Car’s value after 5 years: $55,198 to $59,444

Car’s value after 10 years: $26,871 to $28,928

Car’s value after 15 years: $15,873 to $17,094

Car’s value after 20 years: $9,373 to $10,094

Car’s value after 25 years: $5,538 to $5,964

Car’s value after 30 years: $3,263 to $3,514

Cars That Cost $140,001 to $150,000

Popular new cars in the $140,001 to $150,000 price range include the BMW i8 (starting MSRP: $147,500).

Car’s value after 1 year: $105,000 to $112,500

Car’s value after 2 years: $92,400 to $99,000

Car’s value after 3 years: $81,312 to $87,120

Car’s value after 4 years: $69,930 to $74,925

Car’s value after 5 years: $59,444 to $63,690

Car’s value after 10 years: $28,938 to $31,005

Car’s value after 15 years: $17,094 to $18,315

Car’s value after 20 years: $10,094 to $10,815

Car’s value after 25 years: $5,964 to $6,390

Car’s value after 30 years: $3,514 to $3,765

Be Aware: These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

Cars That Cost $150,001 to $160,000

Popular new cars in the $150,001 to $160,000 price range include the 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible (starting MSRP: $150,980), the 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid (starting MSRP: $156,900) and the 2020 Acura NSX (starting MSRP: $157,500).

Car’s value after 1 year: $112,500 to $120,000

Car’s value after 2 years: $99,000 to $105,600

Car’s value after 3 years: $87,120 to $92,968

Car’s value after 4 years: $74,925 to $79,920

Car’s value after 5 years: $63,690 to $67,936

Car’s value after 10 years: $31,005 to $33,072

Car’s value after 15 years: $18,315 to $19,536

Car’s value after 20 years: $10,815 to $11,536

Car’s value after 25 years: $6,390 to $6,816

Car’s value after 30 years: $3,765 to $4,016

Cars That Cost $160,001 to $170,000

Popular new cars in the $160,001 to $170,000 range include the previously mentioned Acura NSX. While it starts just under $160,000, if you do even the slightest modification — Acura lets you customize everything from the paint to the seat covers — the price gets pushed easily into the $160,000-plus range. It’s good to keep in mind that starting MSRP does not determine how much you will actually spend on a car.

Car’s value after 1 year: $120,000 to $127,500

Car’s value after 2 years: $105,600 to $112,500

Car’s value after 3 years: $92,968 to $98,736

Car’s value after 4 years: $79,920 to $84,915

Car’s value after 5 years: $67,936 to $72,182

Car’s value after 10 years: $33,072 to $35,139

Car’s value after 15 years: $19,536 to $20,757

Car’s value after 20 years: $11,536 to $12,257

Car’s value after 25 years: $6,816 to $7,242

Car’s value after 30 years: $4,016 to $4,267

Cars That Cost $170,001 to $180,000

Popular new cars in the $170,001 to $180,000 price range include the Audi R8 (starting MSRP: $171,150).

Car’s value after 1 year: $127,500 to $135,000

Car’s value after 2 years: $112,500 to $118,800

Car’s value after 3 years: $98,736 to $104,544

Car’s value after 4 years: $84,915 to $89,910

Car’s value after 5 years: $72,182 to $76,428

Car’s value after 10 years: $35,139 to $37,206

Car’s value after 15 years: $20,757 to $21,978

Car’s value after 20 years: $12,257 to $12,978

Car’s value after 25 years: $7,242 to $7,686

Car’s value after 30 years: $4,267 to $4,518

Cars That Cost $180,001 to $190,000

Popular new cars in the $180,001 to $190,000 price range include the Audi R8 Spyder (starting MSRP: $182,100).

Car’s value after 1 year: $135,000 to $142,500

Car’s value after 2 years: $118,800 to $125,400

Car’s value after 3 years: $104,544 to $110,352

Car’s value after 4 years: $89,910 to $94,905

Car’s value after 5 years: $76,428 to $80,674

Car’s value after 10 years: $37,206 to $39,271

Car’s value after 15 years: $21,978 to $23,199

Car’s value after 20 years: $12,978 to $13,699

Car’s value after 25 years: $7,686 to $8,094

Car’s value after 30 years: $4,518 to $4,769

Cars That Cost $190,001 to $200,000-Plus

Popular new cars in the $190,001 to $200,000-plus price range include the Bentley Continental (starting MSRP: $202,500).

Car’s value after 1 year: $142,500 to $150,000

Car’s value after 2 years: $125,400 to $132,000

Car’s value after 3 years: $110,352 to $116,160

Car’s value after 4 years: $94,905 to $99,900

Car’s value after 5 years: $80,674 to $84,920

Car’s value after 10 years: $39,271 to $41,340

Car’s value after 15 years: $23,199 to $24,420

Car’s value after 20 years: $13,699 to $14,420

Car’s value after 25 years: $8,094 to $8,520

Car’s value after 30 years: $4,769 to $5,020

More From GOBankingRates

Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect the model, trim and/or year listed in this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Navy Federal Credit Union’s car depreciation calculator rates for new cars to project the value of new cars of different value ranges after one, two, three, four, five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of ownership. For cars in the under $10,000 range, GOBankingRates assumed the buyer would purchase a used 2017 model vehicle. GOBankingRates also provided examples of highly regarded 2020 models with MSRPs in each price range (except under $10,000) sourced from Motor Trend, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, TrueCar and U.S. News & World Report’s best vehicles lists for various categories. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 16, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much a New Car Really Depreciates Over Time