How Much Are Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

See our latest analysis for Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer John Rosenthal made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$357k worth of shares at a price of US$23.83 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$33.10. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Brighthouse Financial insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Brighthouse Financial

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Brighthouse Financial insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Brighthouse Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Brighthouse Financial shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Brighthouse Financial and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Brighthouse Financial.

Of course Brighthouse Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

Story continues