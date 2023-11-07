How much bourbon is made in Kentucky? What’s the difference between bourbon and whiskey?

Confused about Kentucky bourbon? A lot of people are. LexGoDrink is here to help, with bourbon news, distillery news and more. But where to start?

How about with a question that plagues a lot of bourbon drinkers: “What’s the difference between bourbon and whiskey?”

Answer: All bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon. To be bourbon, the spirit must be made with 51% corn, be aged in new charred oak barrels, be distilled to no more than 80% alcohol by volume (160 proof), go into the barrel at no more than 125 proof and be bottled at 80 proof or higher.

Or how much bourbon is made in Kentucky? How many barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky distilleries? Watch the video above to learn more on how bourbon, one of Kentucky’s signature products is made and how it gets its signature taste, setting it apart from other spirits across the world.