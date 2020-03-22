How Much Are Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:BAT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:BAT).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Battery Minerals

Non-Executive Director Jeremy Sinclair made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.025 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.006). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Battery Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:BAT Recent Insider Trading, March 22nd 2020

Insider Ownership of Battery Minerals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Battery Minerals insiders own about AU$462k worth of shares (which is 5.8% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Battery Minerals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Battery Minerals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Battery Minerals insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Battery Minerals. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 7 warning signs for Battery Minerals (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

