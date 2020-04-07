Are You Spending More Than the Average American on 25 Everyday Items?

While your spending is tailored to your individual earnings and priorities, it doesn’t hurt to use the average American as a financial gauge. You might be proud of your uncanny ability to find hidden gems at thrift shops or take advantage of the steepest retail discounts, saving heaps of money on clothing in the process. However, if you’re also spending significantly more than the rest of America on things like education, child care or car insurance, you could be falling behind in terms of reaching your financial goals.

GOBankingRates rounded up 25 common expenses and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Retail Federation and more to find out how much consumers typically spend on everyday items. The different expenses ranged from holiday gifts and subscription services to charitable donations and mortgage payments. In some cases, the figures were shocking. For example, Americans spend more on coffee than they do on their auto insurance — in fact, caffeine consumption accounts for over $1,000 in the average consumer’s expenditures. The final coffee bill is startlingly close to how much people spend on their cellphone services in a given year.

If you think that dropping $1,100 on coffee every year is perfectly acceptable, you should consider cutting back in other areas to fuel your caffeine habit without hurting the rest of your budget. While it’s difficult to bring down your rent or mortgage payments on your own, you might find that tackling controllable expenses — like dining out and entertainment — can help you save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars annually.

Holiday Food and Decorations

What the average American spends annually: $227

Subscription Services

What the average American spends annually: $237.33

Alcohol

What the average American spends annually: $583

Holiday Gifts

What the average American spends annually: $659

Pets

What the average American spends annually: $662

Entertainment Fees and Admission

What the average American spends annually: $766

Public Transportation

What the average American spends annually: $818

Vehicle Maintenance and Repairs

What the average American spends annually: $890

Vehicle Insurance

What the average American spends annually: $976

Miscellaneous

What the average American spends annually: $993

Coffee

What the average American spends annually: $1,100

Cellphone Services

What the average American spends annually: $1,188

Education

What the average American spends annually: $1,407

Health and Fitness (Including Gym Memberships)

What the average American spends annually: $1,860

Clothing and Apparel

What the average American spends annually: $1,866

Charitable Donations

What the average American spends annually: $1,888

Gasoline

What the average American spends annually: $2,109

Health Insurance

What the average American spends annually: $3,405

Dining Out

What the average American spends annually: $3,459

Utilities

What the average American spends annually: $4,049

Groceries

What the average American spends annually: $4,464

Retirement Account Contributions

What the average American spends annually: $6,831

Child Care

What the average American spends annually: $9,006

Rent

What the average American spends annually: $12,696

Mortgage Payments

What the average American spends annually: $18,792

Methodology: To find how much the average American spends on 25 common expenses each year, GOBankingRates compiled data on spending habits from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey, the National Retail Federation’s 2019 winter holiday trends report, a Myprotein health and fitness survey, Child Care Aware of America’s 2018 report, Acorns’ Money Matters Report and West Monroe’s “America’s Relationship with Subscription Services” report. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Dec. 4, 2019.

