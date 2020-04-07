Are You Spending More Than the Average American on 25 Everyday Items?
While your spending is tailored to your individual earnings and priorities, it doesn’t hurt to use the average American as a financial gauge. You might be proud of your uncanny ability to find hidden gems at thrift shops or take advantage of the steepest retail discounts, saving heaps of money on clothing in the process. However, if you’re also spending significantly more than the rest of America on things like education, child care or car insurance, you could be falling behind in terms of reaching your financial goals.
GOBankingRates rounded up 25 common expenses and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Retail Federation and more to find out how much consumers typically spend on everyday items. The different expenses ranged from holiday gifts and subscription services to charitable donations and mortgage payments. In some cases, the figures were shocking. For example, Americans spend more on coffee than they do on their auto insurance — in fact, caffeine consumption accounts for over $1,000 in the average consumer’s expenditures. The final coffee bill is startlingly close to how much people spend on their cellphone services in a given year.
If you think that dropping $1,100 on coffee every year is perfectly acceptable, you should consider cutting back in other areas to fuel your caffeine habit without hurting the rest of your budget. While it’s difficult to bring down your rent or mortgage payments on your own, you might find that tackling controllable expenses — like dining out and entertainment — can help you save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars annually.
Last updated: Dec. 26, 2019
Holiday Food and Decorations
What the average American spends annually: $227
Subscription Services
What the average American spends annually: $237.33
Alcohol
What the average American spends annually: $583
Holiday Gifts
What the average American spends annually: $659
Pets
What the average American spends annually: $662
Entertainment Fees and Admission
What the average American spends annually: $766
Public Transportation
What the average American spends annually: $818
Vehicle Maintenance and Repairs
What the average American spends annually: $890
Vehicle Insurance
What the average American spends annually: $976
Miscellaneous
What the average American spends annually: $993
Coffee
What the average American spends annually: $1,100
Cellphone Services
What the average American spends annually: $1,188
Education
What the average American spends annually: $1,407
Health and Fitness (Including Gym Memberships)
What the average American spends annually: $1,860
Clothing and Apparel
What the average American spends annually: $1,866
Charitable Donations
What the average American spends annually: $1,888
Gasoline
What the average American spends annually: $2,109
Health Insurance
What the average American spends annually: $3,405
Dining Out
What the average American spends annually: $3,459
Utilities
What the average American spends annually: $4,049
Groceries
What the average American spends annually: $4,464
Retirement Account Contributions
What the average American spends annually: $6,831
Child Care
What the average American spends annually: $9,006
Rent
What the average American spends annually: $12,696
Mortgage Payments
What the average American spends annually: $18,792
Methodology: To find how much the average American spends on 25 common expenses each year, GOBankingRates compiled data on spending habits from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey, the National Retail Federation’s 2019 winter holiday trends report, a Myprotein health and fitness survey, Child Care Aware of America’s 2018 report, Acorns’ Money Matters Report and West Monroe’s “America’s Relationship with Subscription Services” report. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Dec. 4, 2019.
