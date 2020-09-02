How Much Are Australian Rural Capital Limited (ASX:ARC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Australian Rural Capital Limited (ASX:ARC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Australian Rural Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman & MD James Jackson for AU$100k worth of shares, at about AU$0.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.31). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Australian Rural Capital insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.31. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Australian Rural Capital

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Australian Rural Capital insiders own 48% of the company, worth about AU$1.9m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Australian Rural Capital Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Australian Rural Capital insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Australian Rural Capital insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Australian Rural Capital (3 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

