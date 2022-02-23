How much Anna Delvey got paid for Inventing Anna, and what she reportedly spent it on

Netflix's latest drama Inventing Anna has had us all hooked from the start. It's (loosely) based on a true story, produced by Shonda Rhimes and stars Ozark's Julia Garner. What's not to love? Well, given that the series is based on the real-life crimes of fake German heiress Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin), lots of viewers have been asking about her cut in the hit series. Here's how much Netflix reportedly paid Anna for the story and what she apparently spent it all on.

We all binged Netflix's Inventing Anna pretty much as soon as we could (apologies to all the friends we cancelled on). And since the drama around it is so extreme sometimes it's easy to forget that lots of it is real, and Anna Sorokin is a real-life person at the centre of a scandal.

Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY - Getty Images

So, it stands to reason that Netflix was required to pay Sorokin for her story, and ever since the series came out fans have been wondering just how much that payment was, and what on earth did she spend it on?

According to Insider Netflix paid Sorokin a total of $320,000 (£235,323.20) for the rights to adapt her story into a series. And before you think it, this time she hasn't spent the money on a trip to Morocco...

Photo credit: Netflix

Insider reports that she has paid around $223k in restitution and fines, including $100k to City National Bank and $24k to settle state fines. In addition, Insider states that she has paid $75k in attorney's fees, and will be required to pay more once legal proceedings have come to an end.

All this means that while Anna received a sizeable sum from the streamer, it doesn't guarantee she'll be left with much by the end of it all.

