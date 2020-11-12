How Much Are Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abeona Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Stefano Buono bought US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$2.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.30. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Stefano Buono was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Does Abeona Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Abeona Therapeutics insiders own 3.6% of the company, worth about US$4.6m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Abeona Therapeutics Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Abeona Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Abeona Therapeutics stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Abeona Therapeutics (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

