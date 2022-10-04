How much would Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run baseball be worth?

Brayden Garcia
·3 min read
Tony Gutierrez/AP

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge could make history this week in Arlington by hitting just one more home run, breaking Roger Maris’ 61-year record.

Judge and the Yankees are ending their regular MLB season by playing the Texas Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday. A double header is Tuesday at 1:05 and 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field, and the final game is Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.

The Yankees slugger is just one home run from breaking Maris’ record of 61 home runs hit by an American League player in a single season. Maris set the record in 1961 and the closest a player has ever gotten before Judge was Alex Rodriguez on the 2002 Texas Rangers with 57 home runs.

If Judge does crack one out of the park, that ball will be a historic piece of baseball history and worth a whole lot of money on the open market, said Scott Mann, owner at American Dreams Sportscards in Haltom City.

“It’s hard to really say, but I would assume a ball like that would bring in half a million dollars at least,” Mann said.

A big score

If the ball was to make it into the open market, the price would be determined on the collector buying it.

Mann estimates that Judge’s home run ball could rake in $500,000 at the minimum, but could end up going even higher depending on who’s buying it. It’s not out of the question that the ball could possibly be even sold for around $2 million, Mann said.

Sports memorabilia prices fluctuate on the collector, for example Mann recalls when a Luka Dončić rookie card sold for $4.6 million to a collector in 2021. The card of the Dallas Mavericks superstar made headlines as the most expensive NBA card in history, before a Lebron James card was sold later that year for $5.2 million.

However, despite all the financial estimates, it all remains to be seen if Judge can knock another out of the park in these last few games.

All eyes on Judge

If Judge does hit a home run at Globe Life Field, it will be a race to see who can get the ball.

Mann isn’t quite sure what he would do if he was the one to catch the record-breaking home run. The noble thing to do would be to give it back to Judge and the Yankees and be done with it, Mann said.

Normally when a player hits a home run the ball is up for the taking to whoever can catch it or wrestle it away from other fans, Mann said. Either way, he still isn’t quite sure what he would do.

“Man, that’s a tough one,” he said. “I mean, that’s a tough question right here.”

However, Mann is sure about one thing in regards to Judge’s historic season. The Yankees slugger will hit another homer to break the record.

“I think he’s gonna break the record only because of the universe and all the vibes that are being sent out,” Mann said. “I just think it’s going to happen for some reason.”

Latest Stories

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Hockey culture suffers from a 'systemic problem' of sexual violence, minister says

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing. Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge says there's a "systemic problem" of sexual violence and toxic masculinity in Canada's hockey culture that Hockey Canada has failed to change. Her comment was a response to a Fifth Estate investigation that identified at least 15 group sexual assault cases involving junior hockey players investigated by police since 1989 — half of which surfaced in the past decade. At least 50 players ha

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Canada's Wilkerson and Bukovec ousted from Paris Elite16 beach volleyball event

    PARIS — Canadians Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec were eliminated from the Paris Elite16 beach volleyball event after splitting a pair of matches on Friday. The Toronto duo started the day by dropping a 2-0 (21-16, 21-18) decision to Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flit of the United States. Cheng led all players with 27 points, while Bukovec scored 13 for Canada. Wilkerson chipped in with 10. The loss prevented Wilkerson and Bukovec from advancing to the tournament's quarterfinals. The Canadian pair

  • Kulak's winner leads Oilers past Flames in 2-1 victory

    EDMONTON — Fans in Edmonton were celebrating seeing Connor McDavid make it to the final whistle as much as getting a victory on Friday. Brett Kulak scored the game winner as the veteran-laden Edmonton Oilers earned a 2-1 pre-season win over the rival Calgary Flames. But it was the scare late in the second period that had the entire stadium holding its collective breath. McDavid collided hard with teammate Evander Kane in the neutral zone and was slow to get up. However, McDavid returned to finis