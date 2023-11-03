Christian Bale in American Psycho (2000) (PUBLICITY PICTURE)

There’s no doubt that MUBI has carved out a niche spot for itself in the ever-competitive streaming marketplace. There really are few better places online to hunt down exquisite arthouse and independent films – and its collection ranges from old favourites such as Argento’s 1977 horror Suspiria, to newer releases such as Alice Diop’s Saint Omer.

In November, another selection of exciting films is being released on the site. From heist classics to celebrated thrillers, here’s our pick of the best films coming to MUBI this month – and, even better, Evening Standard readers can get 30 days of MUBI free.

The Innocent (Louis Garrel, 2022) – November 3

Directed by and starring Louis Garrel (The Dreamers, Little Women), comedy-thriller The Innocent tells the story of a prison theatre teacher Sylvie (Anouk Grinberg) who falls for an inmate, Michael (Roschdy Zem). When he is released, the two get together, which her son Abel (Garrel), is less than thrilled about. He starts spying on Michael with the help of his friend Clémence (Noémie Merlant), but their sleuthing backfires and the pair end up being pulled into one of Michael’s schemes.

Widows (Steve McQueen, 2018) – November 3

In November MUBI is adding several more heist films to its roster which already includes Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, the Wachowski’s Bound, Michael Mann’s Heat and Michaël R. Roskam’s Racer and the Jailbird.

First up is Widows, Steve McQueen’s acclaimed neo-noir thriller which stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo and Elizabeth Debicki as four wives who get pulled into a heist when their husbands are all killed during a botched armed robbery.

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead (Sidney Lumet, 2007) – November 3

Then there’s Sidney Lumet’s take on the heist genre: Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead, which stars Philip Seymour Hoffman and Ethan Hawke, tells the story of two brothers who rob their parent’s jewellery store. An indisputably bad idea, things go from dodgy to downright disastrous when their father, Charles (Albert Finney) decides to exact revenge on the thieves, not knowing they are his own children.

Soul Kitchen (Fatih Akin, 2009) – November 15

Turkish-German filmmaker and screenwriter Fatih Akin has spent his career making films about memory, language, identity and music. In November, MUBI is spotlighting the director, making four more of his films available on its service. These are: The Edge Of Heaven, Soul Kitchen, Polluting Paradise and The Golden Glove (his films The Cut and Short Sharp Shock are already available to stream on the site).

His comedy Soul Kitchen, which won the Special Jury Prize at Venice in 2009, tells the story of Greek-German chef Zinos (Adam Bousdoukos), who entrusts his brother with his diner while he takes some time off. When he returns everything is in disarray, and it takes all of his strength to get the diner up and running again.

American Psycho (Mary Harron, 2000) – November 17

This month MUBI is also adding American Psycho and Fight Club to its collection, under an offshoot called Bruised Egos. Our favourite of the two is Mary Harron’s slick and unnerving Noughties thriller, American Psycho. The adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ graphic 1991 best-seller, which tells the story of a New York stockbroker who also happens to be a serial killer, was a standout role for Christian Bale and a star turn by the Silian Grail font.

Dune (David Lynch, 1984) – November 24

Before Denis Villeneuve’s recent blockbuster adaptation of Frank Herbert’s fantasy tome, there was David Lynch’s 1984 epic space opera. It’s worth a watch simply as an important installment of the great director’s film catalogue: though Lynch himself famously described the project as “a horrible sadness and failure” because he didn’t have absolute creative control.

Kyle MacLachlan stars as Paul Atreides, the heir to House Atreides, a noble family which rules an entire planet. The story, which is set 20,000 years in the future, follows what happens when the Atreides are appointed as stewards of Arrakis, a desert planet with a tumultuous history.