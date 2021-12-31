MU women’s team, missing Aijha Blackwell, down to 8 players vs. No. 1 South Carolina

The Missouri women’s basketball team played without its star and other key pieces against the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the first SEC game of the season on Wednesday night.

The 11-2 Tigers, off to their best start in recent years, had just eight players available against No. 1 South Carolina due to health and safety protocols. Guard Aijha Blackwell, who leads the team in scoring (16.6 points per game) and rebounding (12.7) and has established herself as one of the best players in the conference, was among those who sat out the critical contest.

The MU program tested its players on Tuesday, according to a team spokesperson, who declined to provide any further information. Other notable absences included guard Izzy Higginbottom (7.0 ppg) and forward Micah Linthacum (5.7 mpg). Forward Skylah Travis, center Jayla Kelly and forward Da’Necia Trusty were also missing from the pre-game warmups.

The Tigers took then-No. 5 Baylor to the wire on the road earlier in the year and had the potential to do something similar against the Gamecocks on home court. But with Blackwell and others missing, the prospects for doing so became significantly more difficult.

Thursday night’s game was to be the only time the two teams faced each other this season. A solid performance could have been a huge boost for a Mizzou team trying to prove itself after being projected to finish 11th in the SEC.

In the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns across college basketball, the SEC changed its forfeit policies last week. The new rules state that games will continue as scheduled if the affected team has at least seven scholarship players and one countable coach available. The Tigers were one player over that threshold.

Mizzou was expected to rely heavily upon forward Hayley Frank, who ranked second on the team in scoring (14.7 ppg) and rebounding (4.9 rpg).

Athletic department staffers, ushers and coaches wore masks in Mizzou Arena prior to tipoff, a precaution that hadn’t been seen at recent games. The men’s team has also been affected this week, as MU men’s basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin tested positive and was unable to travel for the Tigers’ SEC opening loss at No. 18 Kentucky Wednesday night.