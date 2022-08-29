MTV VMAs 2022 – live: Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’

The MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (Sunday 28 August) at a live ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

This year’s event will be hosted by rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, with performances to come from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, K-pop group Blackpink, and Italian rock band Maneskin.

See the full list of MTV VMA 2022 performers here.

Harlow and Lizzo are up against Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran for the coveted Artist of the Year prize. Reports have claimed that Johnny Depp will be among those attending the ceremony.

See the full list of MTV VMA 2022 nominees here.

Follow the liveblog below

Key Points

Jack Harlow and Maneskin drop out of Reading and Leeds festivals to appear at MTV VMAs

See the full list of MTV VMAs 2022 nominees

Who’s going to wear what on the MTV VMAs 2022 red carpet?

Johnny Depp helps open the show

01:20 , Leonie Cooper

Johnny Depp’s rumoured appearance as the MTV “Moonman” trophy actually happened, with a super brief appearance from the actor after Lizzo and Jack Harlow’s ceremony-opening performances.

The winners are already rolling in

Monday 29 August 2022 00:45 , Leonie Cooper

The official ceremony hasn’t started yet, but winners are already being announced on the red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and Blackpink taking the gong for Best Metaverse Performance.

MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list

Meet the 2022 MTV VMAs nominees

Sunday 28 August 2022 23:59 , Roisin O'Connor

It’s an eclectic bunch of nominees for this year’s MTV VMAs, which are taking place tonight live at New Jersey’s Prudential Center from 8pm ET (1am UK time).

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Foo Fighters have received nominations, along with UK acts such as Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles.

You can find the full list of MTV’s VMA 2022 nominees below.

MTV VMAs 2022 announce Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish among nominees

Story continues

The best dressed stars at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Sunday 28 August 2022 23:16 , Meredith Clark

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is expected to be full of iconic fashion.

This year’s red carpet begins at 6:15pm (ET) with a 90-minute MTV VMAs Pre-Show hosted by Nessa, Kevan Kenney, and celebrity correspondent Tate McRae. The red carpet livestream can be watched on MTV’s Youtube channel.

The stars have already begun to arrive on the red carpet. Lizzo, who is nominated for four awards tonight, arrived at the Prudential Center in a couture Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Meanwhile, co-hosts Jack Harlow and LL Cool J wore matching black leather looks.

MTV VMAs 2022: The best dressed stars on the red carpet

Meredith Clark has all the best dressed stars from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Madonna proves the MTV VMAs have never been short on controversy

Sunday 28 August 2022 23:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Earlier this month, Madonna reflected on how a wardrobe malfunction early in her career – at the very first MTV Awards in 1984 – that led her manager to say her “career was over”.

The 63-year-old music icon said the moment happened when she performed her hit single “Like A Virgin”.

“I walked down these very steep stairs of a wedding cake, and I got to the bottom, and I started dancing around, and my white stiletto shoes fell off,” Madonna remembered on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“And I was trying to do like this smooth move like dive for the shoe and make it look like it was choreography and my dressed flipped up, and my butt was showing. Can you imagine?

“Those were the days when you shouldn’t show your butt to have a career,” she quipped. “Now it’s the opposite.”

Madonna says manager told her ‘career was over’ after onstage wardrobe malfunction

How to watch the 2022 MTV VMAs

Sunday 28 August 2022 22:31 , Roisin O'Connor

The MTV VMAs will take place at 8pm ET on Sunday, 28 August at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. This means that, in the UK, the ceremony will air at 1am on Monday, 29 August.

Here’s how to tune in... (I’ll be in bed, darlings, handing over to my fabulous colleagues in the US for the main event).

How and when to watch the MTV Video Music Awards 2022

What will we see from Eminem and Snoop Dogg?

Sunday 28 August 2022 22:02 , Roisin O'Connor

It has been 12 years since Eminem last performed at the VMAs, and 17 years since Snoop Dogg’s last performance at the awards ceremony.

In February, the pair joined forces with Dr Dre, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for a star-studded Super Bowl halftime show.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, MTV has said the show will be a “first of its kind” performance of “From the D 2 The LBC” inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse.

Otherside – an American video game developer based in Boston – describes itself as “a gamified interoperable metaverse currently under development. The game blends mechanics from massively multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPGs) and web3-enabled virtual worlds.

“Think of it as a metaRPG where the players own the world, your NFTs can become playable characters, and thousands can play together in real time.”

Eminem and Snoop Dogg to perform in ‘first of its kind’ show at the VMAs

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow to co-host MTV VMAs 2022

Sunday 28 August 2022 21:42 , Roisin O'Connor

This weekend’s MTV VMAs will have three hosts; rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

The trio will introduce and present Sunday’s (28 August) ceremony at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and will appear alongside the evening’s performers, which include Eminem and Snoop Dogg in a first-of-its-kind appearance, as well as Lizzo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin and Kane Brown.

You can find a full list of performers here.

Having multiple hosts is nothing new to the VMAs, which were first anchored by Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd in 1984. Other previous hosts include Katy Perry, Arsenio Hall, Jack Black, Russell Brand, Chris Rock and last year, Doja Cat.

LL Cool J is a three-time nominee who won in 1991 for best rap video for “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and was a recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997.

Read more about this year’s co-hosts below:

Remembering Taylor Swift’s MTV VMAs red carpet look in 2019

Sunday 28 August 2022 21:20 , Roisin O'Connor

Remember this Versace look from Taylor Swift in 2019? I adored it (I’m such a Versace fan) – it was colourful, bold and had a perfect nod to classic power dressing.

Taylor Swift onstage at the VMAs with the stars of her music video 'You Need to Calm Down' (Getty Images for MTV)

Jack Harlow and Maneskin pull out of Reading and Leeds festivals to perform at MTV VMAs

Sunday 28 August 2022 21:18 , Roisin O'Connor

Reading and Leeds bosses were probably quite disgruntled to learn Italian rock band Maneskin and US rapper Jack Harlow were pulling out of the festivals last minute.

Both acts were lured away by the promise of some primetime TV spots at the MTV VMAs 2022, with Harlow both performing and co-hosting with fellow rappers Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

“We are saddened to hear that Jack Harlow and Måneskin have decided to perform at an award show the same weekend they were confirmed to play Reading & Leeds,” festival organisers wrote in a statement posted to their Instagram Stories.

“We are working on some exciting replacements to join Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, D-Block Europe, PinkPantheress, Joy Crookes, Fontaines DC, Bastille, Willow, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Hybrid Minds and many others at Reading & Leeds Festivals this August Bank Holiday weekend, watch this space!”

Check out critic Mark Beaumont’s report on the first day of Reading festival here, and his review of Day 2 at Reading festival here.

Sunday 28 August 2022 21:17 , Roisin O'Connor

Here’s the lifestyle team’s report on that Megan Fox dress from last year

The internet can’t stop talking about Megan Fox’s VMAs look

Predictions for best-dressed at the MTV VMAs 2022

Sunday 28 August 2022 21:14 , Roisin O'Connor

OK, who’s gonna wear what at the red carpet? I’ve seen a lot of predictions for “naked” dresses because Megan Fox wore one last year... personally I’m always excited to see what Lizzo rocks up in, plus the Maneskin lot (even if they are in my bad books for pulling out of a UK festival to attend), Rosalia, Bad Bunny (incredible style), and Billie Eilish. Nicki Minaj will probably be sporting at least three outrageous outfits.

MTV VMAs 2022 to kick off in Newark, New Jersey

Sunday 28 August 2022 20:25 , Roisin O'Connor

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for the MTV VMAs 2022.

This year’s ceremony is taking place tonight (Sunday 28 August) in Newark, New Jersey, with not one but three hosts to keep you entertained through the evening: Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

Organisers have also booked a number of stars for live performances, including Lizzo, K-pop group BLACKPINK, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and Italian rock band Maneskin.

Harlow and Maneskin are slightly controversial appearances due to the fact that they both dropped out of Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK to make it to the VMAs. I guess money (and primetime TV slots) talk...

Let’s take a look at this year’s nominees, shall we?

MTV VMAs 2022 announce Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish among nominees