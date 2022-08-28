MTV VMAs' 10 Most Iconic Moments (For Better or Worse) of All Time

When it comes to delivering unforgettable performances and pop culture-defining moments, few ceremonies can hold a candle to the MTV Video Music Awards.

From its inception in 1984, the VMAs have consistently churned out epic TV moments, thanks in no small part to the many artists — Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyoncé — who always seem to understand the assignment.

Ahead of tonight’s VMAs (MTV, 8/7c), TVLine is taking a look back at 10 of the most iconic performances, reveals and (in one case) dresses made of raw meat to ever hit the MTV stage.

Read on to see which 10 VMA moments we consider the most iconic, then drop a comment with your own additions to our list. When you think “VMAs,” what comes to mind?

