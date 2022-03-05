MTV Star Ryan Sheckler Has 'Fairytale' Wedding After 90-Day Engagement: 'When You Know, You Know!'

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

Ryan Sheckler is officially off the market!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the pro skateboarder and former MTV star, 32, said "I do" to registered nurse Abigail Baloun in a "fairytale" wedding on Thursday night.

The ceremony took place at the couple's very own "hidden oasis," the Rancho Las Lomas botanical gardens in Orange County, California.

Their reception was held underneath a crystal tent with twinkle lights, candles, and a chandelier setting a magical mood where family and friends danced the night away –– even as staff started to pack up.

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

Under the tent, the pro skate and his new wife, 25, shred their first dance to "Use Somebody" by the Kings of Leon. The star then surprised his mom with a mother-son dance to Natalie Merchant's "Kind & Generous."

For their ceremony, the bride, 25, wowed in her dream dress from the Atelier Pronovias collection which was a flowing crepe and French lace gown with a cathedral length veil.

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

Later, when it was time to party, Baloun changed into sneakers and a satin dress by BHLDN which she dubbed her "dancing dress."

The groom and groomsmen wore custom suits by b.spoke and Sheckler added to his look by having a new tattoo on his finger to mark the date of his nuptials.

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

Celebrity guests included Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Avenged Sevenfold frontman Matt Sanders (a.k.a. M. Shadow).

The couple wanted to be sure "nobody went home hungry" so their loved ones enjoyed a family-style meal.

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

The meal featured agave pasilla chili-roasted chicken, Atlantic salmon in a lemon-scented melted cherry tomato tarragon sauce, balsamic glazed Brussel sprouts, roasted garlic whipped potatoes, and Sheckler's favorite honey roasted baby carrots.

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

Baloun's taste buds were also catered to when it came to dessert, as the pair opted not to have a traditional cake but instead, due to the nurse's sweet tooth, had a small cutting cake accompanied by a variety of desserts and candy.

In a nod to how Sheckler became a household name, placeholders featured tiny skateboard decks. The tablescape was minimal with white linens, pale green napkins, bamboo chairs, and elegantly understand white floral centerpieces.

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

The romance that led to the special night all started when Sheckler first spotted Baloun as they were both walking their dogs on the beach trail in San Clemente, and it took several chance encounters for him to work up the courage to ask her out.

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

A year and a half of dating later, Sheckler gathered friends and family for a Thanksgiving weekend camping trip last November, when he proposed in a vineyard. Of course, she said yes!

"The next and best chapter of my life has started!" Sheckler wrote on Instagram at the time. "I couldn't be happier and more blessed to have met my best friend and now get to spend my life with her.

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

And the rest of his life would start very soon — the couple decided on a swift, 90-day engagement before becoming husband and wife because, according to Sheckler: "When you know, you know!"

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

In the lead-up to Thursday's nuptials, Baloun celebrated her bachelorette party in Palm Springs with girlfriends in February while Sheckler also logged some quality time with close friends.

Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding

"This sums up my bachelor party weekend!" he posted on Instagram last week. "3 rounds of golf, not so friendly game of pickle ball, gambling on everything, great food and better laughs! So thankful for my bros❤️"

Though the planning came together quickly, the couple made sure to enjoy traditional wedding celebrations on their big day.