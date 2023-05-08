MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Here Are All The Winners

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards looked considerably less glittery than usual Sunday as organizers cobbled together a scaled-back, host-free ceremony in the wake of the ongoing writers strike.

Last week, it was announced that the show would air as a pre-taped special as several attendees ― including host Drew Barrymore ― dropped out in solidarity with the writers. Those hopeful for the usual spate of eyebrow-raising fashion moments also had their hopes dashed, as MTV also scrapped all plans for a red carpet as well.

“We’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peeks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight,” Bruce Gillmer, an executive producer at MTV, said in a statement.

Drew Barrymore opted out of hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with Hollywood screenwriters who are currently on strike.

It was a tough blow for an awards show better known for its spontaneous, headline-making moments than as a certifiable measure of cinematic merit, and the result had the disjointed feel of a program that might have aired in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barrymore still appeared in a series of comedic segments that had presumably been filmed prior to her decision to opt out, and much of the show was dedicated to “flashback” footage from previous ceremonies.

Still, there were several memorable moments. A-list actors Tom Cruise, Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Coolidge were among those who made virtual appearances. Viewers also got a first look at the “Kiss the Girl” number from Disney’s hotly anticipated live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” as well as a forthcoming episode of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.”

Here are all the winners:

BEST MOVIE

”Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Nope”

WINNER: “Scream VI”

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”



BEST SHOW

”Stranger Things”

WINNER: “The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

“Wednesday”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowjackets”

Tom Cruise

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling”

KeKe Palmer, “Nope”

Michael B. Jordan, “Creed III”

WINNER: Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

WINNER: Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Pedro Pascal

BEST HERO

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd, “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”



BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower, “Stranger Things”

M3GAN, “M3GAN”

The Bear, “Cocaine Bear”



BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux, “The Last of Us”

Harry Styles and David Dawson, “My Policeman”

WINNER: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, “Outer Banks”

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, “Only Murders in the Building”



BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery 2”

Dylan O’Brien, “Not Okay”

Jennifer Coolidge, “Shotgun Wedding”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny, “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

WINNER: Joseph Quinn, “Stranger Things”

Rachel Sennott, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Courteney Cox

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf), “Bullet Train”

WINNER: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface, “Scream VI”

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), “Stranger Things”

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone, “John Wick 4”

Escape from Narkina 5, “Andor”



MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Cocaine Bear”

Justin Long, “Barbarian”

Rachel Sennott, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Sosie Bacon, “Smile”



BEST DUO

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, “Do Revenge”

Jenna Ortega and Thing, “Wednesday”

WINNER: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, “The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick”



BEST KICK-ASS CAST

”Ant-Man & The Wasp, “Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

Jennifer Coolidge

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” from “Scream VI”

Doja Cat: “Vegas” from “Elvis”

Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Taylor Swift: “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”



BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

”Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

WINNER: “The Kardashians”

“Vanderpump Rules”



BEST COMPETITION SERIES

”All-Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”



BEST HOST

WINNER: Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Joel Madden, “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon, “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”



BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP), “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Tori Deal and Devin Walker, “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

WINNER: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, “Vanderpump Rules”

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT:

Daisy Jones & the Six: “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance

Elvis: “Trouble”

Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN: “Titanium”

Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”

WINNER: Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”

RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”

SNL: “Big Boys”

Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”

Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”



BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

”Halftime”

“Love, Lizzo”

WINNER: “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Sheryl”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

Comedic Genius Award: Jennifer Coolidge

