MTV’s ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Returns To Production On Season 2 With COVID Safety Protocols

EXCLUSIVE: Production will resume next week in Los Angeles on the second season of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, a revival of one of MTV’s signature reality series.

In filming the new episodes, The Hills producer Evolution Media will be adhering to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements.

The Hills: New Beginnings, which was renewed for a second season in July 2019, had been filming for a short period before shutting down production in mid-March amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

The revival follows the group of friends from the series’ original incarnation who write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success. It brought back Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Specncer Pratt back to MTV, joined by fellow returning cast members include Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Wahler, “Justin Bobby” Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner.

The Hills: New Beginnings is produced by MTV Studios and Evolution Media. In returning to production, it joins another high-profile MTV reality series revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which resumed filming on its new season earlier this month.

