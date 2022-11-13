MTV EMAs: What time is the ceremony and who’s hosting this year?

Maanya Sachdeva
·2 min read

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2022 will take place this Sunday (13 November), as the show returns to Germany for a sixth year running.

The nominations for the EMAs’ 19 gender-neutral categories were announced last month, in the run-up to the live ceremony.

While Harry Styles received the most nominations with seven nods, Taylor Swift was a close second. The “Anti-Hero” singer earned a total of six nominations this year.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and ROSALIA both scored five nominations apiece.

How to watch the MTV EMAs 2022

This year’s show will take place at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf at 8pm GMT. The EMAs will also be broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries.

The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the official website of the MTV EMAs. Fans tuning in online will also be able to watch the red carpet arrivals and backstage interviews with the nominees and performers via YouTube and Facebook.

Local winners will be announced first at 6pm CET, as per the EMAs website. This portion of the ceremony will be livestreamed on the EMAs Facebook page. Styles is among the nominees for Best UK & Ireland Act this year.

Who is hosting the MTV EMAs 2022?

This year’s show will be hosted by star couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

MTV announced the news with a 50-second, goofy video clip of Ora and Waititi earlier this month. In it, the New Zealand-born filmmaker is seen wobbling the trophy, while Ora tries to get through her lines.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Waititi and the “R.I.P.” singer had got married at an intimate ceremony in London.

While neither have confirmed the rumours, Ora opened up about finding her “fairytale” with Waititi during an appearance on Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever .

Who is performing at the MTV EMAs 2022?

The star-studded list of performers at this year’s ceremony include Lewis Capaldi, Gorillaz, Stormzy, OneRepublic, and Kalush Orchestra.

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, and Armani White are also scheduled to perform.

