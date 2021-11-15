MTV EMAs: Ed Sheeran and BTS win in Hungary as LGBT community shines
Ed Sheeran and boyband BTS were the big winners at the MTV EMAs as stars joined together to support LGBT rights in Budapest.
Sheeran, who opened the ceremony on Sunday, won best artist and best song for Bad Habits.
BTS picked up four awards including best pop and best group.
Rapper Saweetie called for tolerance as she hosted the event in the Hungarian capital amid controversy over recent anti-LGBT legislation in the country.
The US star insisted it is "always important we respect each other", as she relaxed on a chaise longue wearing a bikini in a mock spa location - a reference to Budapest's spa culture.
"That's why it's so important we stand up for the LGBTQ+ community," she added.
MTV stood by the location in support of the community as the awards show returned in-person after last year's ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic.
The show also drew inspiration from the Danube, the city's famous river, by featuring a water theme with stages that appeared to be floating.
Sheeran began proceedings with his latest single Overpass Graffiti and later on performed his hit number Shivers - both from his chart-topping album Equals.
Korean pop superstars BTS matched last year's haul to win the most awards for the second year running by also securing the best K-pop and biggest fans categories.
Italian rock group Måneskin, a breakthrough act since winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, beat the Foo Fighters to secure best rock.
Accepting the award, lead singer Damiano David said: "We also want to say that people usually told us that we were not going to make it with our music - well, I guess you were wrong."
Justin Bieber failed to win a single category despite leading the way with eight nominations.
'Keep fighting'
The awards this year reflected growing diversity within pop music.
Yungblud, who closed the ceremony with a fire-fuelled performance, declared his best alternative award as a "tribute to individualism".
The British star recalled being "terrified" to be himself as a young teen.
He added: "If you are out there and you feel you cannot be who you are - you can be. Keep fighting, keep being brilliant."
Years And Years singer Olly Alexander, presenting best video, added of the nominees: "They all support same sex adoption as family is family", in reference to Hungary's ban on same-sex couples adopting children, introduced by its parliament last year.
His fellow LGBT pioneer Lil Nas X scooped the award for Montero (Call Me By Your Name).
Kim Petras also made EMAs history as the first trans artist to perform at the show - playing a medley of two unreleased songs - Coconuts and Hit It From The Back.
The MTV EMA Generation Change Awards went to five honourees for fighting against anti-LGBT policies.
The full list of winners is below.
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Taylor Swift - willow
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
Yungblud
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
Rose
Twice
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish - Your Power
Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
girl in red - Serotonin
H.E.R. - Fight For You
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
MTV EMA Generation Change Award
Amir Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktória Radványi
