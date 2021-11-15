MTV EMAs: Ed Sheeran and BTS win in Hungary as LGBT community shines

Sheeran performed Overpass Graffiti and Shivers at the ceremony

Ed Sheeran and boyband BTS were the big winners at the MTV EMAs as stars joined together to support LGBT rights in Budapest.

Sheeran, who opened the ceremony on Sunday, won best artist and best song for Bad Habits.

BTS picked up four awards including best pop and best group.

Rapper Saweetie called for tolerance as she hosted the event in the Hungarian capital amid controversy over recent anti-LGBT legislation in the country.

Saweetie also performed during the show

The US star insisted it is "always important we respect each other", as she relaxed on a chaise longue wearing a bikini in a mock spa location - a reference to Budapest's spa culture.

"That's why it's so important we stand up for the LGBTQ+ community," she added.

MTV stood by the location in support of the community as the awards show returned in-person after last year's ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic.

The show also drew inspiration from the Danube, the city's famous river, by featuring a water theme with stages that appeared to be floating.

Sheeran began proceedings with his latest single Overpass Graffiti and later on performed his hit number Shivers - both from his chart-topping album Equals.

Korean pop superstars BTS matched last year's haul to win the most awards for the second year running by also securing the best K-pop and biggest fans categories.

Italian rock group Måneskin, a breakthrough act since winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, beat the Foo Fighters to secure best rock.

Accepting the award, lead singer Damiano David said: "We also want to say that people usually told us that we were not going to make it with our music - well, I guess you were wrong."

Justin Bieber failed to win a single category despite leading the way with eight nominations.

'Keep fighting'

The awards this year reflected growing diversity within pop music.

Yungblud, who closed the ceremony with a fire-fuelled performance, declared his best alternative award as a "tribute to individualism".

Yungblud told fans to "keep fighting"

The British star recalled being "terrified" to be himself as a young teen.

He added: "If you are out there and you feel you cannot be who you are - you can be. Keep fighting, keep being brilliant."

Years And Years singer Olly Alexander, presenting best video, added of the nominees: "They all support same sex adoption as family is family", in reference to Hungary's ban on same-sex couples adopting children, introduced by its parliament last year.

Kim Petras made history on the show

His fellow LGBT pioneer Lil Nas X scooped the award for Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Kim Petras also made EMAs history as the first trans artist to perform at the show - playing a medley of two unreleased songs - Coconuts and Hit It From The Back.

The MTV EMA Generation Change Awards went to five honourees for fighting against anti-LGBT policies.

The full list of winners is below.

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift - willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

Yungblud

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rose

Twice

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish - Your Power

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil

girl in red - Serotonin

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Amir Ashour

Matthew Blaise

Sage Dolan-Sandrino

Erika Hilton

Viktória Radványi

