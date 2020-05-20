‘MTV Cribs’ To Go Inside The Homes Of Footballers For Special Lockdown Series

Click here to read the full article.

MTV International is adapting its iconic Cribs brand for the lockdown era, with a special series going inside the homes of famous football players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MTV International is teaming with Otro Studios to make four-part series MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home, in which stars including Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard and Arsenal defender David Luiz open up their homes.

More from Deadline

The footballers were sent high-spec iPhones on a handheld camera rig to capture the footage, and were guided by a remote producer who watched the feed via video call technology.

Andreas Pereira, Axel Witsel and FIFA 2017 female player of the year, Lieke Martens, are also among those taking part in the series, which will air on MTV International across 180 countries starting on June 1.

Craig Orr, vice president of commissioning and development at MTV International, said: “MTV Cribs remains one of the most iconic shows in MTV’s history and whilst fans are home missing sports and seeking fitness ideas, we’ve asked some of our footie favourites to shed light on their stay-at-home routines.”

MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home was commissioned by Kerry Taylor and Orr. The series will be executive produced by Matt Wilkinson for Otro Studios.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.