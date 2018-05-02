Jets stage ridiculous comeback to stun Predators

Dustin Byfuglien electrifies the crowd in Winnipeg. (Photo by Jason Halstead /Getty Images)

It looked like the Nashville Predators had finally found a way to silence — or at least soften — the deafening noise inside the cozy confines of Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Not so fast.

Their home barn has been arguably the hardest for opponents to play in since the NHL’s return to The Peg in 2011, and the Jets’ 32 wins at home this season (most in the league) proves what a terrifying environment MTS Place can be for any team wearing a road jersey. The Predators, however, had the raucous crowd stunned and sitting on their collective hands after potting the all-important first goal of Game 3 followed up with two more tallies to round out the opening frame.

The second period, however, was a completely different story — starting with a greasy one off the “lower body” of Paul Stastny.





Less than three minutes after Stastny’s slimy one, the Jets buried two more in a span of 18 seconds. Dustin Byfuglien, who started to take the game over by himself, notched his second of the playoffs followed by fellow blue-liner Jacob Trouba’s second of the postseason.

Then, just when you thought the fiery atmosphere couldn’t get any more overwhelming for the Preds, Big Buff struck again, hammering home a beautiful feed from Patrik Laine to cap off a four-goal second period for Winnipeg.

DUSTIN BYFUGLIEN BRINGS THE JETS ALL THE WAY BACK! JETS LEAD!#WPGWhiteout 4 – 3 #StandWithUs (Series Tied 1-1) pic.twitter.com/dAr0Fhxvpj — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) May 2, 2018

That dance was exquisite, too.

The Jets outshot and outscored Nashville 16-6 and 4-0, respectively, in the middle frame and took a one-goal lead into the third.

It didn’t take long for the Preds to hit back, as Filip Forsberg fired home the tying goal less than eight minutes into the third. But Blake Wheeler answered back to give the Jets the lead for good when he buried one with five minutes left on the clock before sealing it with an empty-netter.