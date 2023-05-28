MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.02

The board of MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of June, with investors receiving MYR0.02 per share. This makes the dividend yield 7.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Check out our latest analysis for MTAG Group Berhad

MTAG Group Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by MTAG Group Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 58.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

MTAG Group Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. The annual payment during the last 3 years was MYR0.02 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.03. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. MTAG Group Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though MTAG Group Berhad's EPS has declined at around 70% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for MTAG Group Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here