MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 24. November to 29. November 2020:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) 24. November 2020

25. November 2020

26. November 2020

27. November 2020



700

700

650

670



130.8

131.4

131.5

133.7



91.553

91.973

85.501

89.592



Accumulated in this period 2720 131.8 358.609 Accumulated under the program from the 24. November until now 2720 131.8 358.609

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 24. November – 29. November 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 2720 treasury shares, corresponding to 0,00035 % of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachment



