MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Ajos divests activities and focuses on Nordic Eco Swan-labelled pavilions

MT Højgaard Holding A/S’ business unit Ajos A/S has divested all activities within site huts, construction site organisation and temporary installations to rental company CP ApS. A sales price of DKK 167 million has been agreed.

The transaction comprises a number of specialised employees at locations in Køge and Vejle as well as all equipment including approximately 1,400 office and site huts as well as containers, and approximately 150 ordered units. The activities generated revenue of DKK 51 million in 2021 and are expected to generate similar revenue in 2021.

“Following the divestments of several departments over the recent year, we are now taking the last step to focus solely on the sustainable pavilion solutions, which is an area with very strong growth prospects. Ajos is the leading supplier of certified site huts, and the specialisation will enable us to make the investments necessary to accommodate the increasing demand and swiftly execute and deliver sustainable solutions for our customers,” says Ole Wamsler, CEO of Ajos.

The divestment enables Ajos to continue the development of the company’s sustainable pavilion solutions, which are being used, among other things, as temporary schools, institutions, offices, canteens, clinics, homes or rehousing in connection with large renovation projects. The pavilions, which are manufactured by sister company Scandi Byg, can be combined and erected in multi-level structures tailored to specific functions.

“We are pleased that we have found the perfect home for the activities and the skilled employees with this sale to CP, which has been our preferred buyer throughout the process. We therefore look forward to establishing a good and long-term cooperation between CP and the companies in the MT Højgaard Holding group,” says Morten Hansen, CEO of MT Højgaard Holding.

The divestment of Ajos’ activities within site huts, construction site organisation and temporary installations does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s previously announced outlook for revenue and operating profit before special items and special amortisation.

CFO of MT Højgaard Holding, Martin Solberg, and CEO of Ajos, Ole Wamsler, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

