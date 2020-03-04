MSX by Michael Strahan debuts new spring collection in 20 NFL team designs

Chiefs MSX by Michael Strahan Camo T-Shirt

Former Super Bowl champion turned television host Michael Strahan has revealed a new capsule collection bearing the colors and logos of NFL teams in time for warmer temperatures. The MSX by Michael Strahan collection, in partnership with G-III Sports by Carl Banks, features simple, stylish looks for men manufactured with high-quality performance material.

T-shirts, polos, tank tops will feature the colorways 20 NFL teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. If your team isn’t included, don’t worry. The brand has plans to expand its offering to include more styles and highlight all 32 teams before the next season kicks off later this year.

We listed all three styles in some of this season’s popular franchises. Read on to see if your city is represented and order yours before styles sell out.

