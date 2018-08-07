MSV investigating incident after concrete penetrated Martin's windscreen

MSV investigating Martin concrete incident

MotorSport Vision is investigating an incident in last weekend's British GT race at Brands Hatch in which a piece of concrete penetrated Aston Martin factory driver Maxime Martin's windscreen.

Martin was running eighth when the Vantage he shares with Graham Davidson was hit by the "foreign object" at the back end of the circuit in the second half of Sunday's race.

He had to be assessed at the track's medical centre before being taken to Kings College Hospital in London for further precautionary checks with an eye specialist. Martin was later discharged on Sunday evening.

In a statement, MSV group operations and engineering manager Giles Butterfield confirmed that the circuit was conducting an investigation following the incident.

"It appears that a piece of concrete from behind the kerb at Hawthorns has cracked and failed during the event and was flicked up by a car in front of Maxime Martin, which then penetrated his windscreen to the driver's side of centre. Very thankfully Martin was not injured," said Butterfield.

"There was no sign of an issue during the pre-race track inspection of this section of the circuit and our investigations are continuing."

A statement from Martin's Jetstream Motorsport team added: "Jetstream Motorsport would like to thank Brands Hatch's medical staff for their prompt action, and for ensuring Maxime, his family and the team were treated in the most efficient and sensitive manner."