MSP: What is It, Why are Farmers Protesting Over It & Who Needs It

The fallout from the Narendra Modi government’s Farm Bills that were recently passed in Parliament remains unresolved, with farmers’ protests in various parts of the country set to continue.

One of the key reasons many farmers, particularly those in Punjab and Haryana, are protesting, is their concern that the new system could see the end of the MSP system, which the Centre has not written into the new Farm Bills.

But what is MSP? How exactly does it benefit farmers? Is it actually a priority for farmers across India? And is it really something which can be put into the legislative framework?

What is MSP?

The Minimum Support Price system is essentially a safety net to farmers in the form of a minimum price for particular crops that the government guarantees to farmers, regardless of any change in circumstances.

Setting an MSP is meant to insulate farmers from price drops, and encourage production even if there is a bumper crop (which would normally lead to a fall in prices) to ensure reserves are maintained.

If market prices for these crops falls below the specified MSP, then the government purchases the produce offered by the farmers at the MSP, thereby saving them from having to make distress sales.

According to News18, the Centre procures about 30 percent of the wheat and rice produced in India and about 6-7 percent of other crops, at the MSP under this system.

Who Sets the MSP?

The Centre sets the MSP for certain crops at the beginning of every crop season based on the recommendation of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The CACP determines the MSP, currently based on a formula that was prescribed by the Swaminathan Commission, a government-formed panel that had submitted several reports between December 2004 and October 2006 which set out suggestions for solving the problems faced by farmers.

The formula requires the assessment of three categories of costs:

A2: the actual expenses paid by farmers in cash and kind for seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, paid labour, irrigation, etc.

A2+FL: the A2 cost along with an adjustment for the costs of unpaid family labour (given traditional Indian farming practices involve families).

C2: A2+FL along with all other production costs, including loans, rentals, cost of land and other fixed capital assets, ie a comprehensive cost of production.

The MSP is set at a particular level above the C2 for each crop, and applies across the country. In addition to the current C2 level, the CACP also takes into account demand and supply, domestic and international price trends, inter-crop price parity and the likely implications of MSP on consumers of the crop.

It is generally supposed to be set at a minimum of 50 percent over the C2 level.

Is MSP Set for All Crops?

No. The Centre currently sets the MSP for 23 crops based on CACP recommendations:

7 Cereals: paddy, wheat, maize, sorghum, pearl millet, barley and ragi

5 Pulses: gram, tur, moong, urad, lentil

7 Oilseeds: groundnut, rapeseed-mustard, soyabean, seasmum, sunflower, safflower, nigerseed

4 Commercial Crops: copra, sugarcane, cotton and raw jute

You can find the current MSPs here. You can find the CACP’s recommendations here.

Why was the MSP System Introduced?

When the Green Revolution began in the 1960s, India was looking to shore up its food reserves to prevent shortages. The MSP system, which started with an MSP for wheat in 1966-67, provided a way to ensure that the Centre had reserves of essential food crops which could be sold to the poor at subsidized rates under the PDS system, while also helping address farmer distress.

Is the MSP Set Out in Any Law or Statutory Framework? What is the Legal Basis for It?

The concept of MSP is not found in any law, ie, Act of Parliament, even though it has been around for decades. Abhijit Sen, the former chairman of the CACP explained it as follows to the Indian Express: “It is only a government policy that is part of administrative decision-making. The government declares MSPs for crops, but there’s no law mandating their implementation.”

As the Express points out, even the CACP is not a statutory body, but is instead an attached office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. This means that there is no legal compulsion for the government to procure crops at MSP, and it cannot be imposed on private traders either.

