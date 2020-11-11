MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Reacts to Becoming an Internet Star amid Election: ‘This Was News to Me’

About one week after suddenly becoming an internet star amid the presidential election, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki is answering burning questions from fans.

Kornacki, 41, chatted with NBC’s Savannah Sellers on Wednesday, telling her that his overnight stardom came as a surprise to him.

“Did you know how much the internet loved you?” Sellers asked, presenting a series of headlines about Kornacki.

“This was news to me, that there were things like this happening,” he replied.

.@WatchSavannah gets answers to @chrissyteigen's questions about @SteveKornacki, as well as details about his lack of sleep and his clothes, and walks him through the internet's #KornackiThirst. pic.twitter.com/sVm8cjbytg — NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) November 11, 2020

RELATED: 6 Things to Know About MSNBC's Steve Kornacki

Sellers also showed him a picture of Chrissy Teigen’s phone background, which is a collage of pictures of the journalist. “I don’t like looking at that,” joked Kornacki, who serves as the National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC.

Kornacki earned praise during the election for his ongoing air-time and consistent updates, informing audiences on the latest poll numbers and sharing his analysis. Election day was on Tuesday, Nov.3, but Kornacki continued his coverage until the projected winner, Joe Biden, was finally announced on Saturday.

Sellers asked him if he ever felt exhausted, but the political reporter said adrenaline kept him going. “When you’re in the middle of it, it’s just kind of adrenaline and there are just numbers coming from everywhere,” he said.

View photos

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Steve Kornacki

RELATED: Steve Kornacki's Striped Election Coverage Tie Was Being Held Together by Staples

Kornacki went on to explain that Diet Coke — and Diet Pepsi — kept him running all week, and confirmed that his signature khakis are indeed from the Gap. He added that his election week coverage necessitated two overnights in the studio, during which he would only close his eyes for a few moments of rest at his desk.

“We did two complete overnights. It's a very confused timeline if I try to reconstruct it,” he said. “I got home on Saturday and I slept for 15 and a half hours.”

On Nov. 4, after seeing the outpouring of support from people on social media, Kornacki posted a video on Twitter thanking his viewers.

"I saw after I finally left the studio all these incredibly kind and friendly and nice messages everybody had on social media,” he said. "I just wanted to say thank you."