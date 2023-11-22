MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Welcomes New Baby Girl: 'Smitten Over Her'

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace is now a mother of two!

The “Deadline: White House” anchor phoned into her show on Tuesday to tell guest host Alicia Menendez that she’d welcomed a baby girl, via surrogate.

“Her name is Isabella Sloane Schmidt and Mike and Liam and I are all smitten with her,” said Wallace.

The dogs “are still rendering judgment” though, she joked.

Isabella is Wallace’s first child with her husband Michael Schmidt, who is a reporter at The New York Times. The George W. Bush-era White House communications director shares 11-year-old son Liam with her former husband Mark Wallace, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Wallace acknowledged her unexplained absence from her show had stirred rumors. “I have not looked at my phone in a week, and I am amazed at the theories out there,” she told Menendez. “And I understand why the truth was ruled out by so many people that Mike and I had a baby.”

“We were able to keep it secret obviously because I wasn’t pregnant but I never meant to keep it secret from our beloved viewers and I’m so happy to share our happy news today,” she added.

Wallace said there were “pros and cons to being a mom again at 51.”

“You are tired,” she said. “I was up all night long last night, and I was like, ‘Oh wow. Yeah, this is what 3:45 a.m. looks like.’ I don’t see it a lot anymore.”

It was a “blessing to be focused again on what has always grounded me and that’s my beautiful family,” she added. “My son Liam is 11, was in the hospital and scooped her up in his hands and was calmer than we were in the beginning.”

“I’m so lucky and so grateful that [you’re] helming these hours while I take a couple months to hang out with Izzy,” she told Menendez, reassuring viewers that she wasn’t leaving the show.