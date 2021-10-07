MSNBC's Chris Hayes Taunts Fox News' Tucker Carlson With His ‘Only Way Forward’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday sarcastically suggested Tucker Carlson may soon have the courage of his convictions and quit Fox News in protest at his network’s strict COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Carlson has been “the most vocal anti-vaccination voice in America media,” said Hayes, noting the conservative personality’s regular railing against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates that are actually less stringent than those imposed by his own employer.

“Unless he just does not actually believe any of the stuff he’s saying ― and it’s all just a craven, cynical act for ratings while he himself is vaxxed and people die needlessly by the thousands ― he might just be highlighting all those other people who showed actual courage, as he works up his own courage. You know, kind of through osmosis to walk out,” mocked Hayes.

“Because if you truly believe you are suffering under the sadomasochistic heel of a tyrannical employer, even if they are paying you lots and lots of money, even if you don’t want people to think you’re a total fraud, then you have got to have the guts to call out Fox News or resign in protest,” he added, echoing a taunting line about Carlson that’s done the rounds on Twitter recently.

“There is no other option. It’s the only way forward. You can do it Tucker,” cracked Hayes. “I believe in you.”

Watch the video here:

Chris Hayes has a feeling Tucker Carlson might be about to quit Fox News... pic.twitter.com/O7Hjc7TwIo — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 7, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

