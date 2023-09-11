MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin Says 1 Republican To Blame For Latest ‘Ridiculous Farce'

Republicans could appear to be “on a different planet” right now with their warped priorities, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin suggested on Sunday.

Instead of tackling a “bloated” and “urgent” to-do list on their return to Washington ― from debating additional funding to Ukraine to averting a government shutdown ― they are instead focused on impeaching President Joe Biden, he argued.

And House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is to blame after he “sold his soul” to far-right Republicans such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in his bid to become the speaker and now has to pay it back.

“McCarthy enabled the rodeo but now doesn’t seem able to contain it,” said Mohyeldin.

Watch Mohyeldin’s full analysis here:

What's the top priority for House Republicans this month? Sending aid to Maui fire survivors? Allocating money for Ukraine? Averting a government shutdown? For many, it's none of the above. @AymanM breaks down the GOP obsession with impeaching Joe Biden. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/Btg8jTctXn — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) September 11, 2023

