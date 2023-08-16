MSNBC Wins Total Viewers For Second Night Amid Continued Coverage Of Donald Trump’s Indictment — Update

UPDATE: As the news cycle focus continued to be on Donald Trump’s latest indictment, MSNBC notched another win in primetime.

The network averaged 1.99 million viewers on Tuesday evening, with All in with Chris Hayes and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell winning their time periods. Fox News averaged 1.92 million and CNN posted 779,000.

More from Deadline

The network also notched wins with the first hour of Deadline: White House at 4 p.m., The Beat with Ari Melber at 6 p.m. and The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle at 11 p.m., along with Way Too Early at 5 a.m. and MSNBC Reports in the afternoon hours. The top show of the day was Fox News’s The Five, which averaged 2.71 million viewers.

In the 25-54 demo in primetime, Fox News topped with 247,000, followed by MSNBC with 225,000 and CNN with 162,000.

The ratings are from Nielsen via MSNBC and Fox News.

MSNBC won total viewers despite a dropoff from Monday’s numbers, when The Rachel Maddow Show spiked to 3.9 million viewers as the Georgia indictment was being handed down. On Tuesday, Hannity won the time period with 2.02 million viewers, compared to 1.92 million for MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight, which runs Tuesdays through Fridays. CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins averaged 785,000.

Newsmax averaged 341,000 during primetime, with Eric Bolling’s 8 p.m. show drawing its highest viewership of 488,000.

PREVIOUSLY: MSNBC beat its rivals during key hours of coverage of Donald Trump’s fourth indictment in Georgia.

MSNBC’s coverage topped out during the 9 p.m. ET hour on Monday, in which The Rachel Maddow Show featured live reports from Georgia as well as a pre-scheduled sitdown interview with Hillary Clinton. Maddow’s show averaged 3.9 million viewers, a big spike from the 2.45 million average viewers Maddow received last month.

Story continues

Fox News, with Hannity, averaged 2.4 million viewers, and CNN special coverage posted 1.25 million.

In the 25-54 demo during that hour, MSNBC averaged 538,000, compared to 285,000 for Fox News and 255,000 for CNN.

Among broadcasters, NBC averaged 2.87 million, CBS posted 2.76 million, ABC had 2.4 million and Fox Broadcasting averaged 1.01 million. The broadcast numbers are for the broadcast network lineup across the country, which is delayed in different time zones.

The figures are from Nielsen via MSNBC.

During the 10 p.m. hour, when the indictment was unsealed, MSNBC averaged 3.2 million viewers, compared to 2.0 million for Fox News and 1.3 million for CNN. In the 25-54 demo, MSNBC averaged 436,000, compared to 267,000 for CNN and 252,000 for Fox News.

Among broadcasters, CBS averaged 2.22 million, compared to 1.84 million for NBC and 1.49 million for CBS. Figures for Fox Broadcasting during the hour were not yet available.

MSNBC averaged 3.1 million total viewers in primetime on Monday, compared to 2.2 million for Fox News and 1.2 million for CNN. In the 25-54 demo, MSNBC averaged 415,000, compared to 254,000 for Fox News and 232,000 for CNN.

The grand jury indictment was delivered to the presiding judge for sign-off just before 9 p.m. ET, a moment that was captured on TV as cameras were allowed in the courtroom. During the 8 p.m. hour, Fox News averaged 2.16 million with Jesse Watters Primetime, compared to 2.12 million for MSNBC with All in with Chris Hayes. During the hour, MSNBC was first in the 25-54 demo with 272,000, compared to 225,000 for Fox News. CNN averaged 958,000 in the 8 p.m. to midnight timeframe, and 175,000 in adults 25-54.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.