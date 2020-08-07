MSNBC Supercut Shows How Every Trump Line Of Attack On Biden Can Backfire

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday exposed the hypocrisy of many of President Donald Trump’s lines of attack on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Co-host Joe Scarborough used a series of montages to show why the president “can’t take Biden on, on so many issues, because it always opens Donald Trump himself up to a more severe counterattack.”

Each supercut began with Trump making accusations about Biden on issues including race, religion, China and cognitive ability.

They then cut to the president’s own comments which, often, were not unlike what he was charging Biden with.

Check out the full video above.

Related...

Donald Trump’s Cries Of ‘Hoax’ Used Against Him In Stinging New Ad

Virginia Mayor Refuses To Resign For Racist Facebook Post About Joe Biden’s VP Pick

NRA Flooded With Sarcastic ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ Over Shutdown Threat

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.