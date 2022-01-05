MSNBC’s Joy Reid Taunts QAnon Believers: Virginia Traffic Jam Is Proof of a Sham (Video)

MSNBC host Joy Reid on Tuesday used the epic traffic pile-up in Virginia that made headlines around the world to point out a nationally vexing double-negative — and goad true QAnon believers.

The failure of those in government to help the stuck drivers, Reid said on “The ReidOut,” proved to those QAnon faithful once and for all that the conspiracy theories at the heart of their beliefs was a sham.

“If you want proof that there is no covert government conspiracy to steal your rights or oppress you, just note that the government can’t even organize itself to handle a snowstorm,” Reid said.

Earlier Tuesday, a traffic jam on I-95 in Virginia impacted hundreds of drivers for more than 24 hours thanks to a storm around the nation’s capital that rapidly dumped more than a foot of snow.

Reid broke down all the specifics, developments and news nuggets of the traffic snarl — most importantly that no injuries or fatalities had been reported — before blasting “some on the right still managed to find a conspiracy and emphasize their special little victimhood,” including a since-deleted tweet by one-time Washington pundit David Brody that compared the “Black Lives Matter” movement to the lives of “people driving in a snowstorm.”

Reid also noted President Joe Biden’s flight was delayed for a half-hour after Air Force One’s staircase truck became stuck in snow.

She then laid down her premise.

“Settle down QAnon Joes,” Reid said. “You don’t have to worry about a kabal of deep-state operatives plotting to take away your rights as part of a massive conspiracy befitting a Dan Brown novel. The government just doesn’t have the range.”

Watch the full video of “The Absolute Worst” segment from Tuesday’s “The ReidOut” at bottom.

QAnon, a mélange of nonsensical conspiracy theories spread through social media and message boards, is adhered to by millions, many of whom participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Many, in fact, took part because of their belief in QAnon.