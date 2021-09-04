MSNBC’s Joy Reid Slams GOP as ‘Loudly and Proudly the Pro-Death Party’ (Video)

Armageddon is upon us – we see it clearly, now.

Just look west, to the wildfires that have decimated millions of acres and most recently had their eyes on Lake Tahoe. Or east, to the hurricane that ravaged the East Coast and brought flooding that killed dozens. Or south, to hospitals overwhelmed by scores of the unvaccinated, beset with COVID. Or simply look to Texas, to the doctors offices and clinics forced to turn away pregnant women.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid says it has all helped her see the Republican Party for what it is – the party of death. Reid, taking the GOP fully to task Friday night in a featured segment on the “The ReidOut” she calls “The Absolute Worst,” lined up the common points of current Republican policy – and knocked them down like bowling pins.

She starts off with the undeterred reticence for masks and COVID vaccines.

“So you can’t call yourself a pro-life party if your policy goals are to allow the maximum number of people to die of COVID, including children, by banning mask mandates in businesses and schools and raising doubts about vaccines,” Reid says. “Especially if your policy ideas bring death to your own stars, and spokespeople and activists.

“Republicans are America’s most unvaccinated and vaccine-resistant group. And they are driving COVID cases and deaths, including among their own children – and other people’s children – and are largely responsible for the overwhelmed hospitals that we’re seeing today.

“That’s not pro-family, and it’s definitely not pro-life,” Reid says.

As she continues, she takes matters to Texans and their recently passed abortion law said to be the most restrictive since Roe v. Wade.

“You can’t call yourself the pro-life, pro-family party if your policy goals are to put bounty on women and to force teenage girls to give birth after getting pregnant as a result of incest and rape,” Reid says. “That’s literally the plot of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ But pro-life it is not. Especially if your other core policies are to oppose giving those children you demand to be born healthcare. If you oppose giving their parents a living wage so they can afford to feed them and you oppose funding free lunches at school if their parents can’t afford it.”

The GOP’s approach on environmental policy – and of course Trump – also back Reid’s assertion.

“The Republican Party is a lot of things — anti-democracy, anti-voting, anti-history, anti-facts, deeply opposed to anti-racism. What they are not is pro-life. Just ask Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi, who told supporters at a fundraiser that ‘Southerners belief in eternal life makes them less scared of COVID.’ OK. That is demonstrably pro-death statement. And the Republican Party has now revealed itself to be loudly and proudly the pro-death party. And for that, they are tonight’s ‘Absoulte Worst.'”

In this edition of "The Absolute Worst," @JoyAnnReid critiques the Republican Party for calling itself "pro-life." #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/xZCLg0F67D

— The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 4, 2021

