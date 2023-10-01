MSNBC Anchor Alicia Menendez Says She Won't Cover Father's Indictment

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez began her program on a “personal note” Saturday as she declared that she’d stay clear of covering the indictment of her father, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.).

“Last week, a grand jury indicted U.S. Senator Bob Menendez. This past week, dozens of members of his own party have demanded his resignation,” said the MSNBC anchor on her “American Voices” program.

“I have been watching, along with all of you, as a citizen and also as his daughter. I will not be reporting on the legal case.”

She later pointed to her own network’s reporting as she spoke just over one week since her father was indicted on corruption charges.

“That said, my colleagues across MSNBC and NBC News, they have aggressively covered the story and they’ll continue to do so, as they should,” the anchor added.

.@AliciaMenendez on charges against her dad: "I have been watching along with all of you as a citizen and also as his daughter. I will not be reporting on the legal case. That said, my colleagues...have aggressively covered the story. They’ll continue to do so, as they should." pic.twitter.com/277gfQARuS — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 30, 2023

The anchor’s on-air comments arrive after her father and her mother Nadine Menendez were among those indicted in an alleged bribery scheme.

Her father has been accused of accepting gifts in exchange for using his position in politics to aid the Egyptian government.

The couple have since pleaded not guilty while high-profile Democrats have joined calls for the senator, who stepped down from his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to resign.

The anchor didn’t appear on her program last weekend in the wake of the indictment. A source told The Washington Post that “the timing was coincidental” as she was long set to attend a wedding.

Related...