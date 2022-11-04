MSNBC Abruptly Dumps Tiffany Cross, Declines to Renew Contract After Two Years

Tiffany Cross, host of “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross,” has exited MSNBC after the network failed to renew her two-year contract.

Cross and her staff were notified of the decision Friday morning, according to an individual with knowledge. Her last show was Saturday.

Aside from Cross, no other staffing changes have been made. A rotating group of anchors will fill in for the former host as MSNBC searches for a permanent replacement. There is no timeline yet as to when the network plans to name a new host.

According to a person with knowledge of the matter, Cross’ ousting comes after she was addressed multiple times this year by MSNBC about comments she made on-air that do not reflect the network’s values.

MSNBC declined to comment.

More to come…