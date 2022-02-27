Massimo Giorgetti reached for the stars with his fall collection, using a new, darker palette and emphasizing Italian embroidery and craft, in a break from his visually bold, pop color and print collections of the past.

“In January, NASA discovered a new star, and I was completely obsessed,” the designer said backstage. “It was a coincidence because I wanted to do an intimate show in our new [headquarters], and I already had this theme. And when this star was discovered, I went crazy.”

More from WWD

Standing in front of his mood board, which included gorgeous photographs of the new stellar discovery, he spoke of his obsession with the 2011 sci-film “Melancholia,” with astrology and with Bjork, who was on the soundtrack and influenced the brand’s new logo, inspired by one of her album covers.

All of it made its way into the “Astrophilia” collection, in which Giorgetti left his streetwear past in a land far, far away, showing instead special, dressed-up pieces, each one sprinkled with star dust.

He scattered stars like confetti on the shoulders of oversized blazers and overcoats, adding a touch of glamour to the season’s power tailoring trend, and layered an oversized star-patterned cardigan over a chic star cutout ribbon fringed skirt for a cozy touch.

Glitter coating on cargo pants, jeans and draped jersey tops upgraded the everyday. And while Giorgetti’s silver star sequin bodysuit, jingling pink star dress and cosmos-printed slip dress may not take you to space, they will definitely take you to a party.

‘I wanted to do something a little elevated,” he said. “And if I’m being honest, I also wanted to do something a little less young.”

Launch Gallery: MSGM RTW Fall 2022

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.