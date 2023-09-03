MSG Sphere in Vegas displays 32 NFL team helmets as part of first brand campaign

The MSG Sphere revealed it's first multi-week advertising campaign with YouTube the same month the Las Vegas attraction is set to debut.

The campaign promotes the NFL Sunday Ticket, the football league's subscription that gives fans access to all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.

As part of the deal, the Exosphere's record-breaking LED screen will display an animation of all 32 NFL team helmets from Friday until the launch of the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 7.

“It’s only fitting that YouTube, one of the most respected and important media platforms in the world, is launching the first-ever brand campaign on the Exosphere to support NFL Sunday Ticket,” said Guy Barnett, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy & Creative Development, Sphere Entertainment in the press release. “I can’t wait to see how NFL fans react once they see their team on the biggest LED screen in the world.”

The Exosphere holds around 1.2 million LED pucks, each containing individual LED diodes capable of displaying 256 million different colors, the statement shared.

The venue is located one block east from the Vegas Strip and sits at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide. In addition to being the largest sphere, the bowl is reportedly also home to the world’s most advanced audio system. The globe can seat nearly 18,000 people and will connect to the Strip via a pedestrian walkway from the Venetian resort complex.

Other MSG Sphere visuals

The Sphere has grabbed the eyes of locals and tourists with a multitude of displays including American flag, an eyeball, snow globe and both the Earth and the moon.

For sports fans, the globe displayed a giant basketball and a bunch of basketballs in July to promote the NBA Summer League.

Solar Power: MSG Sphere announces plan to power 70% of Las Vegas arena with renewable energy, pending approval

When does the MSG Sphere open?

The MSG Sphere officially debuts to the public on Sept. 29 with a series of 25 concerts featuring U2. “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” will run through mid-December and celebrate the Irish band’s 1991 album “Achtung Baby".

“Most music venues are sports venues. They’re built for sports – they’re not built for music. They’re not built for art,” says U2’s Bono in the Apple Music interview. “This building was built for immersive experiences in cinema and performance.”

How much did the Exosphere cost?

The MSG Sphere is owned by Sphere Entertainment Co. Sphere Entertainment announced it would sell its majority interest in Tao Group Hospitality to Mohari Hospitality in April.

Architecture firm Populous, which has developed Super Bowl and World cup venues, designed the bowl. The Sphere reportedly cost $2.3 billion to build.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vegas MSG Sphere displays 32 NFL helmets in first brand campaign