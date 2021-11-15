MSG Leases 428,000 SF AT Vornado’s PENN 2

Continues Momentum in Vornado’s Transformation of the PENN DISTRICT

PENN 2

Seventh Avenue Facade

Seventh Avenue Facade

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) has signed a new 20-year lease for 428,000 square feet at Vornado’s PENN 2, which will remain MSG Entertainment’s corporate headquarters.



PENN 2 is in the midst of a full redevelopment as part of Vornado’s multibillion-dollar transformation of the PENN DISTRICT. Slated for completion in the second half of 2023, the redevelopment of the 1.8 million square foot PENN 2 will create a striking presence with a giant new bustle across its entire 430-foot frontage along Seventh Avenue. The new PENN 2 will offer best-in-class creative space and an unparalleled amenity package and will feature a modern, triple-pane glass curtain wall with floor-to-ceiling windows and more than 65,000 feet of outdoor space for tenants and guests, including a rooftop park, 16 loggias and three expansive terraces. PENN 2 occupies one of the few double-wide blocks in New York City, directly on top of Penn Station, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues and 31st and 33rd Streets.

Steven Roth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vornado, commented, “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with MSG, the world’s premier sports and entertainment brand. MSG’s commitment to PENN 2 continues the momentum we are generating in the PENN DISTRICT, where we are creating a one of a kind, next generation work environment at the heart of New York City’s thriving West Side.”

James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, said, “Vornado has been a great partner and we are pleased to have reached this agreement, which keeps our corporate headquarters at PENN 2 – in the heart of the city next to our Madison Square Garden Arena.”

Vornado’s transformation of the PENN DISTRICT, where it owns 10 million square feet, is well underway, anchored by the redevelopments of The Farley Building including Moynihan Train Hall as well as PENN 1 and PENN 2, which together will comprise a unique, two-building 4.4 million square foot, interconnected campus. As part of the PENN 2 redevelopment, Vornado is creating fully remodeled entrances into Madison Square Garden to further enhance the fan experience. Renderings of the PENN 2 redevelopment and additional information on the PENN DISTRICT are available at https://www.vno.com/penn-district.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

