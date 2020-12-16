MSF, LTA announce additional COVID-19 relief grants for those financially impacted

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·5 min read
FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore
FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore

SINGAPORE — A new COVID-19 Recovery Grant (CRG) will be launched on 18 January to support lower- to middle-income employees and self-employed persons who are financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced the grant on Wednesday (16 December) to help such individuals as they actively search for new jobs or training opportunities.

On the same day, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) also announced a new COVID-19 Driver Relief Fund to replace the current Special Relief Fund for taxi and private-hire car drivers, in order to moderate the financial impact of the pandemic on drivers.

Interim and targeted support for Singaporeans, PRs

The CRG provides interim and targeted support to Singaporeans and permanent residents who are financially impacted by COVID-19 and have less financial means and family support. The financial support provided will be as follows:

  • Up to $700 per month for three months to employees who are either unemployed due to retrenchment or involuntary contract termination, or placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least three consecutive months.

  • Up to $500 per month for three months to employees who are facing salary loss of at least 50 per cent on average for at least three consecutive months; and self-employed persons who are facing an average loss in net trade income (NTI) of at least 50 per cent over a period of at least three consecutive months, compared to their average monthly NTI in 2019 or 2020.

INFOGRAPHIC: Ministry for Social and Family Development
INFOGRAPHIC: Ministry for Social and Family Development

The job loss, involuntary no-pay leave or income loss should have occurred after 23 January 2020 – when the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Singapore – and must still be present at the point of application.

The CRG comes after Budget 2020 relief measures such as the Temporary Relief Fund, COVID-19 Support Grant (CSG), and Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme (SIRS). National Jobs Council (NJC) has been working with tripartite partners to create jobs, traineeships, attachments and training opportunities under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

“Given the protracted economic impact of COVID-19, there are individuals who remain significantly affected by job or income loss despite the suite of Budget relief measures and NJC initiatives,” MSF said in a media release on Wednesday.

“The government has therefore decided to provide targeted support to help these individuals while they actively search for a new job or training opportunities.”

Criteria needed to apply for CRG

Compared to the CSG and SIRS, the new CRG is targeted at those with lower household incomes. Applicants must have a gross monthly household income of $7,800 or less, or a monthly per capita income of $2,600 or less, prior to being affected by COVID-19.

Also, to be eligible for the new grant, applicants must have been economically active before being affected by COVID-19’s economic impact. Employees should have worked for at least six months between January 2019 and December 2020, while self-employed persons should have declared their NTI in either 2019 or 2020.

Furthermore, applicants must be facing income loss of at least 50 per cent on average for at least three consecutive months. Compared to CSG and SIRS, the CRG is targeted at those who suffered more significant income loss.

To qualify for the CRG, applicants need to demonstrate efforts in job search or training by applying for jobs or skills opportunities through government-linked portals such as MyCareersFuture and MySkillsFuture Portal, attending job interviews or participating in career coaching at Workforce Singapore (WSG) career centres, WSG-appointed career matching providers or NTUC-e2i’s career centres.

They can apply for the CRG online from 9am to 10pm daily (including weekends and public holidays), from 18 January to 31 December 2021. They should prepare their supporting documents in advance for a smooth application process.

Those who need help completing the online application form can call the ComCare Call hotline (1800-222-0000) or email Ask_SSO@msf.gov.sg. Those who are unable to apply online can visit their nearest Social Service Office for assistance.

LTA’s COVID-19 Driver Relief Fund for taxi, PHC drivers

LTA’s COVID-19 Driver Relief Fund (CDRF) will replace the existing Special Relief Fund (SRF) for taxi and private-hire car (PHC) drivers to moderate the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on them.

Since February, the SRF has provided support to these drivers at $300 per vehicle per month. Eligible drivers have also received payouts ($3,000 each in May, July and October) under SIRS.

The new CDRF scheme will cost an additional $133 million, on top of the $55 million committed towards the SRF.

INFOGRAPHIC: Land Transport Authority
INFOGRAPHIC: Land Transport Authority

Existing drivers who are eligible for the SRF (about 52,000 of them) will be automatically transitioned to the CDRF from January.

Drivers who receive the CDRF will not be eligible for MSF’s COVID-19 Relief Grant. Those who do not qualify for the CDRF may apply for the grant if they meet its eligibility criteria.

“Despite the improving COVID-19 situation in Singapore, taxi and PHC ridership remains lower than pre-COVID levels, as tourism activities remain muted and many employees are still working from home,” LTA said in a media release on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 has also changed commuting patterns, with shorter taxi and PHC trips which result in lower fares per trip.”

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other Singapore stories:

Lawyer M Ravi charged for defaming Law Minister K Shanmugam

Almost half of migrant workers from dormitories infected with COVID-19

Shell Bukom oil heist: Employee admits to role in siphoning almost $50m gasoil

Connect@Singapore set up for business, official travellers into country for short-term stays

Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

    The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.

  • Week 15 fantasy waiver wire: Grab Jalen Hurts while you still can

    Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.

  • Raptors to allow a limited number of fans at home games in Tampa

    It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.

  • Luka Doncic addresses weight-gain chatter: 'I’m not in my best shape'

    The 21-year-old MVP favorite is taking the criticism in stride.

  • Canadian Indigenous historian urges Canucks to retire 'orca' logo

    Sean Carleton is urging the Canucks to retire their logo out of respect for the Coast Salish nations, calling its use an example of cultural appropriation.

  • Scott Boras objects to MLB teams saying they lost money in 2020

    Boras spoke on a number of topics in his annual news conference, including the new Mets ownership, the DH in the NL and why MLB needs a CEO.

  • Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

    Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

  • Giannis playing in Milwaukee over L.A. or Miami is a championship for the NBA

    Since Milwaukee was on pace to win 70 games last year before COVID hit, and players of Antetokounmpo’s caliber don’t just wander off Lake Michigan every day, it’s a great deal for the Bucks. It may be even a greater day for the NBA itself, however. 

  • Florida's Keyontae Johnson upgraded to stable condition, breathing on his own

    Johnson, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, had been in critical condition since collapsing on a basketball court on Saturday.

  • Amanda Nunes wants to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match

    Will Jake Paul back down from Amanda Nunes' challenge?

  • Report: Mark Messier loses $500K investment in Alberta cannabis company

    The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.

  • Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua: 'I’ll knock him out inside 3 rounds'

    Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive KO win against Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury took to social media to call him out. Ak & Barak discuss who would win in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history?

  • James Harden declines to speak with reporters after returning from trade hold-out

    Add pulling a Kyrie Irving, and an unflattering photo, to the Beard's drama in Houston.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 15 Prop Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • CONCACAF Champions League win not enough to extend Montreal Impact's season

    ORLANDO, Fla. — In a year stacked with adversity, a win wasn't quite enough for the Montreal Impact Tuesday night. The squad took a gritty 1-0 victory over Honduran club CD Olimpia in Orlando, where the final phases of the CONCACAF Champions League are being played in a “bubble.” But the two-leg quarterfinal is scored on aggregate and with Olimpia already holding 2-1 victory from the first outing in March, the Impact needed a two-goal victory to move on in the tournament.Olimpia will play either MLS side New York City FC or Mexico's Tigres in a semifinal match on Saturday.Montreal came into Tuesday's game as underdogs, with Olimpia riding a nine-game win streak in league play, and Impact coach Thierry Henry was proud of the effort his players put forward. "We performed. … They tried, they battled, they came back, they crossed the ball, they head the ball, they went in," he said.“We beat a team that didn’t lose for a very long time. And rightly so, by the way, because we deserved to win. But we didn’t score the second goal."It had been nearly a month since the Impact last played. The team was ousted from the Major League Soccer playoffs by the New England Revolution on Nov. 20. The long layoff seemed apparent at times on Tuesday, with Montreal turning over the ball and reacting late. The Impact seemed to shake the rust off at the break and struck early into the second half when Olimpia lost track of a rebound at the top of the penalty box. Amar Sedjic deftly swept it up and got a quick shot off, sailing into the bottom right corner of the net to put Montreal up 1-0. The 24-year-old midfielder had two goals in 14 appearances for the Impact during the MLS regular season. Montreal was forced to deal with the absences of some scoring threats throughout the year, including Lassi Lappalainen (season-ending shoulder injury) and Saphir Taider (transferred to a Saudi Arabian club mid-season). The club also decided against picking up an option on Bojan Krkic for next season and the Spanish midfielder in turn opted not to play for the Impact in the Champions League.Sejdic has worked hard in training and taken advantage of an opportunity to be in the starting lineup, Henry said. “He has a brain for the game. And that’s always a plus. When you can think quicker and see quicker, you don’t need to run fast," the coach said. "He’s very important to us at the minute.”Several other Impact players had chances to add a crucial second goal Tuesday, including a late free kick by Mustafa Kizza that was nearly tipped in by Rudy Camacho in injury time. Goalkeeper Clement Diop stopped Olimpia's sole on-target shot to give Montreal a chance, but the Impact ultimately couldn't bury the ball behind Honduran 'keeper Edrick Mejivar, who had three saves. Winning but not advancing is bittersweet, Sejdic said. “At the end of the day, you can’t say that we didn’t leave it all out there," he said. "Guys were fighting, guys were winning second balls, guys were making runs in the box. The final product just wasn’t there when it needed to be. And it is what it is.”Despite the result, Sejdic said the game shows glimmers of what could be on the horizon for the Impact. “We fought, we fought hard," he said. "You can take a little bit of an optimistic point of view in seeing what this group has to offer. There’s a good foundation that we can build off of in this group and kind of apply that for the 2021 year.”Henry, a rookie head coach, sees hope in the way his group has responded this year. Though they had to play under unusual conditions — including living for nearly three months in Harrison, N.J., due to border restrictions — the group has never given up, he said. Instead, the club made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.“This team is brave, wants to play, fight. So we have to keep on doing that. And way better, obviously," Henry said. "We came short, but there’s a lot of positives to take from this season to take into next season.”NOTES: Montreal defenders Luis Binks and Kizza were both shown yellow cards for unsporting behaviour before the halftime whistle. Teammates Romell Quioto and Zachary Brault-Guillard joined them in the referee's book in the second half. … Olimpia's Deybi Flores was shown the yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 74th minute. … A total of 273 days elapsed between the first and second legs of the quarterfinal. … Jean-Aniel Assi, 16, made his debut for the Impact, coming on in the 82nd minute. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt as winningest women's hoops coach

    The Stanford coach credits Summitt for her help in reaching the record.

  • Dahl heads to Rangers | FastCast

    David Dahl signs a one-year deal with the Rangers, plus Aaron Boone joins Hot Stove to discuss the offseason on this edition of FastCast

  • ESPN swaps Elle Duncan in for evening SportsCenter, moves Sage Steele to daytime

    Steele recently accused Duncan of boxing her out of a network special on racial and social justice.

  • 8 key recruits/teams to watch as early signing period takes over college football

    The rich will definitely get richer this early signing period — Alabama is expected to pull in the highest-rated class. But there are a few players that could help turn around a program in need.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Raiders cover -3.5 vs. Chargers?

    Minty Bets, Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their picks for the Chargers-Raiders game on Thursday Night.