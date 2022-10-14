MSCHF Drops Walking Boot/Sneaker Hybrid

Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF continues its hot streak of releases with the AC1, a boot inspired by walking boots with the sole of the sneaker.

The AC1 consists of two parts, a plastic shell with Velcro straps and a removable inner neoprene bootie. Branding lands on the heel, toe box, collar and outsole, only subtly separating the model from a standard walking boot.

Bloody Osiris models the AC1 in MSCHF's campaign, building hype ahead of the model's October 19 release date. The boot drops at 2 p.m. EST via the MSCHF Sneakers site carrying a $450 USD retail price. A global release is expected to follow in the fall.

The AC1 boot follows equally newsworthy drops including a Tiffany & Co. collaborative participation trophy, warped Air Force 1-inspired sneakers and the Lil' Nas X "Satan" shoe.

