MSCHF and Crocs Join Forces and Debut Big Yellow Boots Crocs Collab at Paris Fashion Week

MSCHF and Crocs have unveiled their big yellow boots collab during Paris Fashion Week. The shoes were worn by TOMM¥ €A$H, who sat front row at the Rick Owens runway show.

CA$H wore the big yellow boot with a black and white mime-inspired outfit, which he accessorized with matching yellow suspenders, an umbrella hat and a scarf.

The Big Yellow Boot collab comes a few months after MSCHF debuted its infamous Big Red Boots, which took over the internet for weeks. While the Big Yellow Boots appear to be very similar to the Big Red Boots, there are some notable differences, including the punched-out holes and rectangles across the base. Additionally, a heel strap has been implemented, resembling the Crocs Classic Clog.

For now, it remains unknown whether or not the MSCHF and Crocs Big Yellow Boots is a one-off or if it will be sold publically to the masses. Stay tuned for updates and check out the statement piece in the photo gallery above.