MSC Cruises will sail new ship, World America from the US in 2025

MSC Cruises will add a new ship to its U.S.-based fleet. MSC World America is set to debut in the summer of 2025, the cruise line announced. Construction on the ship, which will be the second in the line’s World Class, began at France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard on Monday.

At more than 150 feet wide and with 22 decks, the ship will be MSC’s largest in America, according to a news release. The vessel will also have over 2,600 cabins and will be the line’s first ship powered by cleaner-burning liquefied natural gas in North America.

"MSC World America is a testament to our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and the Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market with another of our largest, most glamorous ships coming to the region," MSC Cruises USA President Rubén Rodríguez said in the release. "In addition to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise experience, MSC World America exemplifies our commitment to sustainability with its advanced environmental technology."

MSC also took delivery of its first World Class ship, MSC World Europa, on Monday. The ship will sail seven-night voyages to Doha, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and more, before heading to the Mediterranean in March 2023.

MSC sailing more ships from the US

The news comes as MSC announced plans earlier this month to expand its U.S. presence. The line will sail five ships from American homeports by the end of next year. Beginning with its winter 2023-2024 season, the line will offer more itineraries to destinations like the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Canada.

MSC spokesperson Field Sutton told USA TODAY the line currently has three ships sailing in the U.S. and will add additional vessels leading up to the winter season next year.

