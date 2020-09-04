MSA Safety Incorporated's (NYSE:MSA) P/E Is On The Mark

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.5x MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been pleasing for MSA Safety as its earnings have risen in spite of the market's earnings going into reverse. It seems that many are expecting the company to continue defying the broader market adversity, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For MSA Safety?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like MSA Safety's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 25%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 92% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 13% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 5.1% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why MSA Safety is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From MSA Safety's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of MSA Safety's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MSA Safety you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on MSA Safety, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

