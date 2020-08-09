From MS Subbulakshmi to Kangana Ranaut, tracing the journey of women in Indian cinema and the Padma awards

In recent days, actor Kangana Ranaut has proclaimed she would return her Padma Shri if her latest cause cÃ©lÃ¨bre falls by the wayside. The use of a state honour as a notional bargaining chip attests to its considerable symbolic value, and Ranaut appears to have taken a leaf out of the playbook of those writers who returned awards to the Sahitya Akademi, in an anti-intolerance campaign in 2015 that arguably went much beyond rhetoric.

This year, when the national honours were unveiled by the Government of India in January, prolific producer Ekta Kapoor, Gujarati acting veteran Sarita Joshi, and Ranaut joined the ranks of the 75-odd women associated with Indian cinema who have been accorded the Padma awards since its inception in 1954. Parsing through this honour roll, from the very first awardee " Carnatic legend (and sublime star of such films as 1947's Meera) M S Subbulakshmi (Padma Bhushan awardee in 1954) " to these latest entrants, certain intriguing patterns do emerge.

As might be self-evident in a culture where men continue to call the shots more than seven decades after Independence, women trail their male counterparts by miles. The 50 recipients of India's highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, include just six women, even if Devika Rani was the first honouree in 1969. This disparity is also borne out in the proportion of women in the Padma awards roster, reflecting the stunted longevity of a female professional's career in show business " especially true for actors pushed over the hill when they've barely arrived at their prime.

As we get down to number-crunching, some revealing statistics come our way. Since the awards were instituted, for the first 50 years, on an average only seven women per decade have made the cut (less than a third of their male contemporaries). This batting average improved substantially during the first decade-and-a-half of the 21st century with around 40 women walking up to the Presidential dais to receive their citations. While still only half the number of corresponding men, it was a sign of progress, if only in the math. However, under the current dispensation, only eight women have joined their ranks, with no women awardees.

From left: Devika Rani Roerich, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna and B Saroja Devi. More

If we were to only take actors into consideration, then the numbers are roughly comparable, but there is still a great distinction in terms of what men receive vis-a-vis women. Most of the 'higher' female awardees are playback singers or exponents of classical music or dance who, while associated with the film industry, have been honoured for their bodies of work elsewhere. So while only six actresses have received a Padma Bhushan or higher " Zohra Sehgal, P Bhanumathi, B Saroja Devi, Waheeda Rehman, Shabana Azmi and Sharmila Tagore " more than four times as many men have won the equivalent. This imbalance was perhaps awkwardly underlined in 2010, when Rekha controversially received her Padma Shri in the same year as Saif Ali Khan, even as younger stars like Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had stolen a march on her in previous years. Khan's illustrious mother, Tagore, only received her first award, the Padma Bhushan, in 2013.

The idea of the Padma award itself, however coveted and lobbied for, has been fraught and double-edged in India. Whether it is political affiliations or the subjective tallying of achievements that edge otherwise undeniably accomplished individuals closer to the podium of Indian knighthood, as it were, the national honours has attracted its fair share of conjecture and controversy. In 2013, playback singer S Janaki, cited for a Padma Bhushan (belatedly for a veteran of more than five decades), threw open a Pandora's box of wounded pride, state apathy and partisan politics, and refused the award, albeit gracefully. Talking to media outlets, she said that this kind of tokenism was a little too late, and that South Indian artists have long been underrepresented at the awards. In 2002, renowned Kathak danseuse Sitara Devi, who had first cut her teeth as a choreographer and dancer in films, turned down her Padma Bhushan (having accepted the Padma Shri in 1973), saying she deserved nothing less than the Bharat Ratna.

