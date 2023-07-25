Ms. Rachel Says It's Important to 'Protect Your Peace' as She Juggles Mom Life and YouTube Fame (Exclusive)

Ms. Rachel shares a clip from her upcoming collaboration with Blippi with PEOPLE and talks about educating preschoolers

Moonbug Entertainment

Ms. Rachel loves the love she receives from families.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her upcoming collaboration with fellow preschool favorite Blippi and his buddy Meekah for an episode debuting July 29, the YouTube sensation (real name: Rachel Griffin Accurso) says "it's so wonderful" seeing how much families have responded to her content, which has amassed over 2 billion views as of this spring.

"The individual stories about kids that are being helped by the videos make my day," she tells PEOPLE. "It's so sweet and exciting and I'm just honored, and surprised."

Rachel says she views her beloved status by little ones across the globe "as a responsibility and a wonderful opportunity."

Moonbug Entertainment Blippi, Meekah, and Ms. Rachel jumping near a cave

"Having a platform to advocate for kids and help in any way I can is incredible. I still don't think I can really comprehend it."



The collab episode will see Blippi and Meekah visit Ms. Rachel, who shows them around the Big City, a joy for the trio both on and off camera.

"It was so much fun. I had a blast with Blippi and Meekah and I feel like they understand me on a level because we kind of do the same thing," Rachel says.

"They're just the nicest people and we've become friends offscreen. I meet Caitlin sometimes at a diner and we have so much fun together."

"And then Bllippi will let me text him when I know kids who are in need that are Blippi fans and are really going through something," she continues. "And he's like, 'No question,' and he'll meet them or call, and I've been really touched by that."

Moonbug Entertainment Blippi posing in a food truck with Ms. Rachel and Meekah

Rachel is also touched by the amount of fans — both littles and adults — who recognize her in public.

"The grown-ups recognize me more. They'll tell their kids, 'Look, it's Ms. Rachel,' and their kids are like, 'But she's in regular clothes,'" she laughs.



Offline, Rachel is mom to a 4½-year-old son and pursuing another master's in education degree, all while making content for her channel.

"It's been hard to balance everything, which I think a lot of parents feel, but it was really important to me to have all that knowledge and early childhood to being in this field," she shares. "I felt that it was crucial for me to have that and I feel more confident. I just feel like I have a lot of tools."

"I've learned to help parents and I think I have a good work-life balance. Sometimes it takes us a while to get things out, but it's important to me to have that."

After taking a mental health break from social media, Rachel is learning the importance of "protecting your peace."



"The idea of protecting your peace and your heart really resonated with me. We're kind of not meant to take in the amount of information we do online, and it changes your opinion. So I have changed the way that I interact with social media, but I think that that's healthy for everyone to have boundaries and to be aware of how your relationship with social media affects you."

Today, she's proud she doesn't "overconsume" online.

"We only have so much energy and I use that energy for the things that are important to me, and I protect it," she says.

That's also why it's important for her to realize that there's valuable lessons for life away from the screen that families can learn in her videos.

"I definitely like watching parents interacting with the content so much. I get so much joy from seeing parents using the techniques and the songs and the strategies away from the screen," Rachel says.

"It informs the show, watching what parents are using and what songs they're bonding with their kids over. It's a really cool time in media that I can watch in real-time people consuming what we create and I can see what they're taking away from the show. It's a really cool way to be able to create a window into what people who watch are responding to and we take a lot of feedback."

Next up for Ms. Rachel? There's a pottery training episode on deck.

"We know that can be a time of struggles and we really create the show around audience feedback. So that's coming up soon and I just love our community so much. They're so kind and wonderful."

While she is making a few things with bigger kids in mind, the littles will always be at the heart of Ms. Rachel's content.

"When I was getting a master's music education, everyone had to go around and say what age they were gonna teach and they skipped me, because they were like, 'It's super obvious you're going to work with young children.'"

"A few of my supervisors in the past have told me I have a gift for working with young children. I've always been really playful and I love coming up with creative ideas to teach skills, so I think I will always do that with little kids."

But if you're worried about your little one outgrowing the channel, don't fret just yet.

"I've been learning a lot about the preschool standards for the United States and what kids need to know to be ready for kindergarten. I definitely use preschool standards for the Blippi episode that's coming. And I want to do some like really nice preparation for kindergarten videos, but the information gets harder as they grow and I'm not meant to teach it all."

Families can watch Ms. Rachel's adventure with Blippi and Meekah when the video debuts Saturday, July 29 on the Blippi YouTube Kids channel.

