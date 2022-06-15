Ms Marvel end credits might have just given away surprise cameo

Ms Marvel viewers think they’ve worked out a secret cameo that will occur at some point in the series.

In the end credits of the first episode, which introduced Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Muslim lead character, a surprise name appeared.

The name’s inclusion might not come as a shock to comic readers, considering Khan leads a team of teenage superheroes. But many would agree that this actor portrays a character who would make a perfect member of that team.

*Potential spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In the credits, at the 45.29 mark, Chris Milone’s name appears. It’s his job title that leads to the potential spoiler – he’s credited as “Makeup Artist to Ms Steinfeld”.

It doesn’t take a rocket sceintis to wor out this is most likely a reference to Hailee Steinfeld, who played Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

Marvel sleuths noticed that Vellani’s makeup artist is not credited, despite the fact the Pakistani-American star plays the show’s lead.

Is this ‘Ms Marvel’ credit a mistake? (Disney Plus)

Whether or not it was an error remains to be seen.

Vellani has won praise for her role as Kamala Khan – as well as for tackling studio president Kevin Feige about a “wrong” Marvel detail that made it way into the recent Doctor Strange 2.

Ms Marvel continues Wednrsday (15 June) on Disney Plus.